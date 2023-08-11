ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba faces backlash for a photo with AfriForum members at their headquarters

Mashaba met AfriForum for a potentially beneficial partnership, receiving both criticism and support from South Africans

While some criticised Mashaba for aligning with AfriForum, others see the potential for unity between their organisations

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba is on the receiving end of backlash after posting a picture with his team and AfriForum members at the civil society's headquarters.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has been accused of being a sellout after posting a picture with AfriForum members. Images: @HermanMashaba

Source: Twitter

The image took social media by storm, with thousands of comments and over 600 shares.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba meets with AfriForum

In the Twitter post, Mashaba explained that he met with the civil society group to explore a mutually "beneficial relationship for our country and communities".

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

AfriForum's Kallie Kriel responded to Mashaba's smile-filled picture by thanking the politician for a fruitful discussion.

"Thank you @HermanMashaba, for the constructive discussion amongst others regarding the promotion of mutual recognition and respect between the country's various communities. @afriforum is committed to building a better future for the children from all communities by building relationships and taking a firm stand against those that polarise society," said Kriel.

South Africans slam Herman Mashaba for cosying up with AfriForum

Although Mashaba's meeting with AfriForum seemed fruitful for the politician and his team, many South Africans were unhappy to see Mashaba chilling with AfriForum.

Others supported ActionSA and AfriForum and believed that the organisations could work to unite Mzansi.

Here are some comments:

@ThinkFoYourself said:

"Look closely at who criticizes ActionSA and Afriforum, and you will see the enemies of peace and good race relations. ANC/EFF are destructive spoilers. ActionSA/Afriforum are creative builders."

@Niki_Dire said:

"I can't believe that I once believed that you were on the side of our people weitsi."

@vusumuzikhoza said:

"You are a hopeless sellout, shem Hairman. You are beyond redemption."

@SodiyePetha said:

"What can be mutually beneficial with Afriforum without you blacks being used to keep their white privileges illegally earned through black genocide in Africa?"

@MLANDO60870174 said:

"We saw you a long time that you are a sell-out now you have proven my suspicions were just correct."

@mbuso_siera said:

"Thank you, Herman Mashaba and ActionSA, for choosing an unpopular political route to push for the unity of all South Africans, irrespective of their race and culture. Racial division and ignoring the injustices of the past won't fix this country!"

@MMolemi said:

"Just when I was considering giving your party my vote, then this. Anyway it’s own goals time like it always happens before elections."

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha’s loved-up moments in court a mockery of SA’s justice system, says Herman Mashaba

Briefly News previously reported that the convicted murderer Thabo Bester and his lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana's cosy and loved-up behaviour at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court has South Africans up in arms.

The pair were delighted to be reunited on Tuesday, 8 August and couldn't help but smile and blush while waiting for court proceedings to begin.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba was among those who criticised the way Bester and Magudumana were treated with leniency, especially considering the severity of their crimes, reports Sunday World.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News