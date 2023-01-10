ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba landed himself in hot water after calling out the African National Congress (ANC) president

His remarks came after Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the alleged racist attack on two teenagers at a Free State resort

Many social media users expressed outrage over Mashaba’s comments and questioned his silence on the alleged racist attack

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba faced major backlash after calling out African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The leader of the ruling party recently condemned the alleged racist attack on two teenagers at a Free State resort on Christmas Day. He praised the boys for fighting off the middle-aged men and told them that they should not be afraid of white people.

Mashaba expressed outrage over Ramaphosa’s remarks and labelled them as racist. Taking to Twitter, the politician said:

“A blanket statement like this can only further fuel racism in our volatile country which the ANC has dismally failed to unite after many years of National Party Apartheid system.”

Mashaba’s comments leave netizens unimpressed

@karabop091 said:

“Mashaba we still waiting for you to condemn the racial attack that happened at Maselspoort Resort.”

@RTmmane commented:

“Wena show us one tweet where you rebuked whites, what was your take on the recent incident at the pool?”

@MzansiTreasure posted:

“Do you read or do you continually re-tweet without reading or without context? Disgraceful. You could not even condemn the racism of Maselspoort incident directly but now you see racism. No hope! Hire someone to manage your Twitter account before it is too late.”

Ramaphosa praises teens at conference

The ANC president hosted the Nakedi brothers as special guests at the party’s annual event. According to the Daily Maverik, Ramaphosa said the alleged racist incident was shameful.

He thanked the young men for their bravery and said white people no longer have power since the apartheid era is over. The ANC president said the teens should stay strong and courageous.

Cele wants white men under investigation for attempted murder in alleged racist Bloem incident prosecuted

Briefly News also reported that Police Minister Bheki Cele called for the prosecution of the three white men who assaulted two black teenagers in an alleged racist incident at the Maselspoort Resort in Bloemfontein.

South African Police Services in the Free State have confirmed that the three men were initially being investigated for common assault, but the charge has been ramped up to attempted murder. No arrests have been made at this stage.

According to EWN, Cele vowed that the assault on the teens would be dealt with swiftly and police are actively looking for the men involved.

