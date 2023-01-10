Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and former African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Tony Yengeni were spotted together

The pair shared pictures on their respective social media accounts where they were on a boat enjoying drinks

The trip came after the EFF leader slammed the ANC’s Kgalema Motlanthe for barring Yengeni from contesting the party’s national executive committee

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and former African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Tony Yengeni were spotted living it up.

EFF Julius Malema and former ANC chief whip Tony Yengani vacationed together. Image: @tyengeni1954

Source: Getty Images

The pair shared pictures on their social media accounts where they're living the soft life on a boat while having drinks.

On Twitter, Malema posted:

“When you and your Mkhuluwa (older brother) Tony Yengeni mind your own water.”

Malema slams ANC for barring Yengeni from contesting executive committee positions

According to TimesLIVE, the politicians’ trip came after the EFF leader slammed the ANC electoral committee head, Kgalema Motlanthe, for barring Yengeni from contesting the party’s national executive committee positions.

Malema described the decision as political thuggery and said it was highly unacceptable. Yengeni appealed against the decision and won.

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post:

@RooikopR said:

“Weird how public servants are amongst the richest people in the country.”

@SiphoKolanisi1 commented:

"Malema is using his EFF to never lose his lovely lifestyle."

@RSander40688451 added:

“This is the problem with our politicians. Showing off their lifestyles... It's about them and not the people.”

