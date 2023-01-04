President of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema took to social media to honour his marriage to Mantwa Matlala

In a sweet post, Malema shared how being best friends is the secret to their unbreakable 8-year bond

The politician also expressed his undying love for Mantwa and left netizens in their feels as they congratulated the couple

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Julius Malema and his gorgeous wife, Mantwa Matlala recently celebrated their 8-year wedding anniversary. To mark the special occasion, the EFF leader took to his Instagram account to pen a heartfelt message honouring his wife and their strong bond.

Julius Malema has shared what keeps him and his wife Mantwa Matlala happily together. Image: @julius.malema.sello/Instagram

Source: Instagram

According to the South African politician, friendship is at the centre of a successful marriage. In the post he wrote:

“Exemplary black love, the secrecy to 8 years of unbroken bond in marriage is being best friends. We only have the two of us when confronted by upheaval and not relying on defeatists. Happy 8th anniversary, my babe; madly in love with you. ❤️.”

The post also featured a stunning snap of the couple looking good in matching black outfits, paired with the biggest smiles.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Malema may be a lot of controversial things, but being a loving husband and family man takes the top spot in our books!

Netizens showed the Malemas love online and wished them well on their blossoming marriage.

Ramichuene reacted:

“Batswadi ba bašimane! Happy Anniversary ❤️❤️.”

Precioustheplanner commented:

“Happy Anniversary beautiful people. Your love & friendship is so inspiring ❤️ Blessings in abundance for many years to come .”

Edwardbillion replied:

“Happy Anniversary to you and yours my brother.”

Calvinandfamily responded:

“Happy Anniversary CIC. God bless your union.”

Thenjiwecomedy said:

“Happy Anniversary. Perhaps it would not be such a bad idea to have a first lady who can still wear high heels .”

Fihlapaulina remarked:

“Big up to you!♥️ This institution is very challenging.”

Julius Malema and beautiful wife Mantwa Matlala turn heads at posh event

In another story, Briefly News reported that Mzansi is full of couples who are the proper definition of relationship goals and Julius Malema and his wife, Mantwa Matlala, are definitely one of those couples. Once again they left broke necks on social media after the EFF leader shared a snap of the two of them attending an event together.

While Julius went with a classic look by wearing a black suit, white shirt and black bowtie, his wifey spruced things up a little more by going for a figure-hugging black lace mermaid-tailed dress and some deep red lips.

"Maabane le ngwetši ya Sesi Mahlodi," he captioned one of their killer snaps together.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News