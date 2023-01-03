One South African man took to social media to share realistic images of his Cape Town home

Phakie Mfakadolo revealed a fairly bare and basic room which comprised a bed and a few homeware essentials

In the Facebook post, Phakie admitted that life in the mother city was not easy but peeps admired his positive spirit

Putting together a home is no small task, especially in this day and age where everything seems to cost an arm and a leg. Be that as it may, a young man had Mzansi peeps feeling inspired after sharing images of his humble home on social media recently.

Phakie Mfakadolo posted photos on the Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen Facebook page which show his space featuring a bed and some of his luggage, a camp chair and some other home items.

“Life doesn't seem to be easy in Cape Town, but still got to push it on,” Phakie wrote.

While the young man may not have much at the moment, his eagerness and perseverance are something to admire.

Many South African netizens encouraged Phakie to keep going and commended him on keeping a neat and tidy space regardless of his challenges.

Elisa Tebza replied:

“You will get there. Don't worry.”

Chratia Thobejane said:

“At least you are in Cape Town.”

Lerato Leray reacted:

“Slowly but surely .”

Yemisrach Agegnehu said:

“God bless you!”

Zwane Mndebele Gugu responded:

“As long ku clean that’s all matters.”

Mpumi Mpumelelo wrote:

“This is how I am, nice one.”

Vuyelwa Lizwane commented:

“Looks wonderful!”

