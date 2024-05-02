Who is Henk Rogers' wife? Here's where she is today

Henk Brouwer Rogers is a Dutch video game designer and entrepreneur. He is best known for producing Japan’s role-playing video game The Black Onyx. In addition, Brouwer is widely recognized for acquiring the rights to distribute the Russian puzzle video game Tetris on video game consoles. Today, he is the managing director of The Tetris Company. But beyond his illustrious career, Henk is a doting husband and father. So, who is Henk Rogers' wife?

Henk Rogers at the 2016 Fast Company Creativity Conference (L). The businessman during a family photo (R). Photo: Vivien Killilea via Getty Images, @henkrogers on Instagram (modified by author)

Despite her husband's prominence, Akemi Rogers has one of the most grounded and private lives. One would expect her to be in the limelight, perhaps basking in the glory of his spouse’s success. However, that is not the case. We have defied the odds to reveal some lesser-known facts about Akemi Rogers, popularly known as Henk Rogers' wife.

Henk Rogers' profile summary

Full name Henk Brouwer Rogers Famous as Henk Rogers Gender Male Date of birth 24 December 1953 Age 70 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Amsterdam, Netherlands Current residence Hawaii, USA Nationality Dutch Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Stuyvesant High School, University of Hawaii Height 5’11’’ (180 cm) Weight 85 kg (187 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Akemi Rogers Children 4 Siblings Eddy Rogers Profession Video game designer, entrepreneur Net worth $25 million

Who is Henk Rogers' wife, Akemi Rogers?

Originally from Japan, Akemi gives good meaning to the famous phrase, ‘’Behind every successful man is a woman.’’ Her unwavering support for her husband’s career over the years is unmatched.

Akemi Rogers having a good time with her family. Photo: @henkrogers on Instagram (modified by author)

As Henk travelled the globe for work during their married life, Akemi looked after their kids. While raising kids can be challenging, she believed in her husband’s vision and was willing to take care of the home duties as Rogers took over the world.

Akemi Rogers’ career

Akemi supported her husband as he founded Bullet-Proof Software (later called Blue Planet Software).

According to Dan Ackerman’s book, The Tetris Effect: The Game that Hypnotized the World, the celebrity wife initially answered the company’s phone calls to make it appear a little like a Japanese software company.

Alongside Brouwer, she founded the Henk & Akemi Rogers Ohana Foundation to give back to the community.

Where is Henk Rogers' wife now?

The celebrity spouse currently resides with her family in Kailua-Kona, on the west coast of Hawaii Island. She prefers to keep her personal life details private.

Who is Henk Rogers?

Henk developed an interest in Tetris, a game designed by Alexey Pajitnoc during the 1980s. As the founder and CEO of Bullet-Proof Software, he noticed that the game had an enormous global potential and decided to acquire its rights.

Entrepreneur Henk Rogers during the Tetris world premiere at The Paramount Theatre in 2023. Photo: Rick Kern

To facilitate this, Rogers travelled to Russia to deal with Elektronorgtechnica (ELORG), a software development company. Additionally, he negotiated a deal with Nintendo to acquire rights for their Game Boy system.

After a successful deal, ELORG granted the businessman international rights to Tetris for home gaming systems. As the game’s popularity spread, he established The Tetris Company alongside Pajitnoc.

In 1984, Brouwer launched The Black Onyx, one of the first successful Japanese-language role-playing games. Fast-forward to 2007, when he founded the Blue Planet Foundation, which mainly focuses on raising awareness of the importance of renewable energy.

In 2015, Henk launched Blue Planet Energy, one of the leading suppliers of energy storage systems such as lithium-ion batteries. In a 2023 interview with Forbes, the entrepreneur expressed his reasons for founding the energy solution company.

I believe successful people should use their time, talent, and money to fix something broken about the world. Regarding my work, I always tell them I do not have hope; I have determination. We will end the use of carbon-based fuel by 2045. This is an existential threat; every time there has been an existential threat, the human race has come through. We are doing this!

Akemi Rogers flaunting her wedding ring (L). Henk at The New York Society for Ethical Culture event in 2019 (R). Photo: @henkrogers on Instagram, Erik McGregor via Getty Images (modified by author)

In 2023, Brouwer was portrayed by actor Taron Egerton in the film Tetris. It narrates how he acquired the game’s patent rights. According to Collider, Rogers was overwhelmed with emotions after seeing the movie. He shared:

I remember crying several times during the movie, and do not cry easily. I was moved.

Henk Rogers’ age

Brouwer (aged 70 as of 2024) was born on 24 December 1953 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. He is of partial Indonesian descent.

Regarding his education, Henk attended Stuyvesant High School, where he graduated in 1972. He later relocated to Hawaii and enrolled at the University of Hawaii, where he pursued studies in Computer Science.

How did Henk and Akemi Rogers meet?

The couple met while they were studying at the University of Hawaii. When Akemi returned to Japan after college, Brouwer visited her and eventually decided to live with her there.

They exchanged nuptials in 1977 and settled in the Japanese countryside. The duo has four children. Akemi and Henk Rogers' daughter, Maya, is the president and CEO of The Tetris Company.

The duo’s second daughter, Julie, is the executive director of a non-profit organization. On the other hand, their son, Leonard, is the founder and CEO of a project management business, while Michael is a program manager.

Henk Rogers during a luncheon in 2022 (L). The entrepreneur posing for a photo at ChangYou's lobby in 2018 (R). Photo: @henkrogers on Instagram (modified by author)

What is Henk Rogers’ net worth?

CAknowledge estimates Brouwer’s net worth to be $25 million. He reportedly bags over $2 million yearly from his successful career in the gaming industry and various business endeavours.

Henk Rogers' wife, Akemi, has been his greatest cheerleader for over four decades. While she has not been in the limelight like her husband, Brouwer acknowledges her input to the successful businessman he is today.

