Who is Mauro Icardi's wife, Wanda Nara? Family, career and children

WAGs are often recognised for their beauty and charming lifestyles in sports, yet they often come with numerous controversies. Mauro Icardi's wife, Wanda Nara, has experienced this firsthand. She has been in the spotlight for being the partner of two Argentine football teammates, Maxi Lopez and then striker Mauro Icardi.

Wanda Nara is an Argentinean model, TV presenter, and football agent. She is renowned for her professional career and personal life, attracting significant interest. Here are some intriguing details you should know about her.

Wanda Nara's profile summary and bio

Full name Wanda Solange Nara Nickname Wan Gender Female Date of birth 10 December 1986 Age 37 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Boulogne Sur Mer, Argentina Current residence Paris, France and Milán, Italy Nationality Argentinean Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 124 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 35-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 91-63-91 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Nora Colosimo Father Andrés Nara Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Mauro Icardi Children 5 Profession TV presenter, actress, model, football agent Net worth $1.5–2 million Social media handles Instagram, X (Twitter), TikTok

Background information

Wanda Solange Nara was born in Boulogne Sur Mer, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her family is of Lebanese descent. Wanda's mother is Nora Colosimo, and her father is Andrés Nara. She has a younger sister, Zaira. Wanda reportedly pursued law and business management studies.

How old is Wanda Nara?

Wanda Nara's age is 37; she was born on 10 December 1986. She is Argentinean by nationality, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career

Wanda Nara has had a diverse career as a model, football agent, and TV host and presenter. She has been featured in TV commercials for brands like Pepsi alongside her husband, Mauro Icardi.

In 2023, she ventured into the music industry and released a song before she became a judge on Argentina's Masked Singer. In February 2023, she announced her role as the presenter of Masterchef Argentina on social media.

Wanda Nara's TV shows and films

She debuted in the summer theatre season of the 2005–2006 stage in the revue Humor en Custodia as a second vedette. Between 2006 and 2007, she starred as a vedette in the revue King Corona of Jorge Corona during the summer theatre season.

Wanda bagged a contract with Showmatch's Patinando por un sueño and also participated as a contestant in El musical de tus sueños in late 2009. She contested in Bailando in May 2011 and went on to replace Melissa Satta as co-presenter, showgirl, and opinionist in Mediaset's sports talk show Tiki Taka - Il calcio è il nostro gioco in September 2018.

She then participated as an opinionist with Pupo in the fourth season of Grande Fratello VIP, which was hosted by Alfonso Signorini on Canale 5 in early 2020.

Who is Wanda Nara's husband?

Wanda Nara's current husband is the Argentine football striker Mauro Icardi. They first met when Icardi and Nara's ex-husband, López, played at Sampdoria during the 2012–13 Serie A season. They married on 27 May 2014, less than a year after Nara's divorce from López was finalised.

Is Wanda Nara an agent?

She is the agent of her football star husband, Mauro Icardi. The striker affirmed that his wife would be in charge of his football career business as long as they are together. However, her role as his agent has suffered over the years due to their marital rifts.

Why did Wanda leave Maxi?

Before her marriage with Icardi, Nara dated Maxi López, and they married on 28 May 2008. But unfortunately, their marriage ended in divorce on 6 November 2013 after five years.

Maxi López accused her of her infidelity. Simultaneously, she accused him of repeated marital infidelity, and legal authorities absolved him of harassment charges against their home governess. After the divorce, she relocated from Italy to Buenos Aires and initiated a relationship with Mauro Icardi.

How many kids does Wanda Nara have?

Wanda Nara's children are five. With Maxi López, she has three sons: Valentino Gastón López Nara (born on 29 January 2009), Constantino López Nara (born on 18 December 2010), and Benedicto López Nara (born on 20 February 2012).

She then had two daughters from Mauro Icardi: Francesca Icardi Nara (born on 19 January 2015) and Isabella Icardi (born on 27 October 2016).

How did Wanda Nara get famous?

Wanda Nara gained fame through her relationship with her former husband, Maxi López. Her prominence increased further when she married Mauro Icardi in 2014.

Social media engagement

The celebrity wife is also a social media influencer with a substantial following. Wanda Nara's Instagram boasts over 16.8 million followers, interestingly eclipsing that of her football star husband, Mauro Icardi, whose count is 11 million followers. Additionally, she has amassed millions of followers on her X and TikTok accounts.

Wanda Nara's height and weight

The stunning model is 5 feet 6 inches (168cm) and weighs 123 pounds (56kg). Her body measurements are 35-24-35 inches, and her beauty is complemented by her light brown hair and dark brown eyes.

What is Wanda Nara's net worth?

According to Popular Net Worth and Married Biography, her net worth as of 2024 ranges between $1.5 and $2 million. She derives income from modelling, entertainment, and her cosmetics brand, Wanda Cosmetics.

Furthermore, she oversees Mauro's football interests through her company, World Marketing Football, which earned over €3.2 million between 2015 and 2017. Nara also enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, complemented by her ownership of a significant collection of automobiles.

Wanda Nara has had a marital life filled with controversies. Nonetheless, she has not let this slow her down. She has built an incredible career as a TV host and a thriving modelling career. She stands by her husband, Mauro Icardi, as his agent, showcasing their strong bond.

