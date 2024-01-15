Sonia Uche is a fast-rising actress, entrepreneur, and social media influencer from Nigeria. She is best recognised for her prominent roles in various Nollywood films, including The Care Giver (2022), The Hurt You Give (2023), Love & Stitches (2023) and Marriage Pressure (2020). She is also known for being the eldest daughter of Uche Nancy, a Nollywood actress, film producer, and costumier.

Actress Sonia Uche in a white top and red blazer (L). Sonia Uche in an orange outfit (R). Photo: @sonia_uche on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sonia Uche is a popular actress who has become the centre of attention in Nollywood. She commenced her professional career in 2019 while still a student at the University of Abuja. She first gained public recognition after starring in the 2019 film Frank's Wife. Find out more details about her here.

Sonia Uche's profile summary

Real name Ihuoma Sonia Uche Gender Female Date of birth 25 May 1995 Age 28 years (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria Current residence Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Nnebe Mother Uche Nancy Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Education University of Abuja Profession Actress, entrepreneur

Sonia Uche's biography

The Nollywood star was born in Asaba, Delta State, in southern Nigeria, where she was raised. She is a Nigerian national of African heritage. Sonia Uche’s age is 28 years old as of 2024, as she was born on 25 May 1995.

Sonia Uche’s parents are Uche Nancy and Nnebe. Her mother is a famous Nigerian actress, writer, costumier, and film producer. She has been in the Nollywood industry for many years and has starred in numerous Nollywood films such as Twins Apart, The Lamb, World of Lust, and Faces of Betrayal.

The Nigerian actress in a dark blue dress (L). Sonia Uche in a black top and white blazer (R). Photo: @sonia_uche on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who are Chinenye Nnebe’s sisters?

Sonia grew up alongside three sisters: Ijeoma Nnebe, Chinanu, and Chinenye Nnebe. Like her, all her siblings have followed in their mother's footsteps, pursuing careers in the entertainment industry. Her sister Ijeoma, born on 20 July 1997, is an actress best known for starring in the 2011 short film They Were There.

Her third sister, Chinanu, was born on 3 February 1999. She is well-known for her role in the 2018 film Just a Night. Moreover, her younger sister, Chinenye, born on 5 April 2001, is a Nollywood star best recognised for her prominent roles in various movies such as Stitches (2021), Portraits of Love (2021), and The Nanny (2021).

Sonia Uche’s education

After completing her elementary and high school education, she enrolled at the University of Abuja for her higher education and graduated in 2018.

Career

Sonia Uche is an actress and entrepreneur. She began her acting career in 2019 and has since been featured in numerous films and television shows. She has also worked alongside prominent Nollywood stars such as Olu Jacobs, Patience Ozokwor, Yemi Blaq, and Juliet Ibrahim. Below are some of the movies the actress has appeared in:

My Pain (2019)

(2019) Betrayed (2020)

(2020) Marriage Pressure (2020)

(2020) What Is Mine (2020)

(2020) Obsession (2021)

(2021) Show Me Love (2021)

Two Peas (2022)

(2022) The Woman of Faith (2022)

(2022) The Care Giver (2022)

(2022) Show Me Love (2023)

(2023) Love & Stitches (2023)

(2023) Beyond Beauty (2023)

(2023) The Game (2022)

In addition to her acting career, she is a thriving entrepreneur. She has an online website called Soniahair Extensions, where she sells hair extensions and wigs for ladies.

The Nollywood actress in an Ankara dress(L). Sonia Uche in a brown dress (R). Photo: @sonia_uche on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Sonia Uche’s husband?

The Nigerian actress has yet to be married and does not have children. She is currently presumed single since she has not disclosed any details about her previous and current relationships. In 2022, rumours arose that the actress had her first child. However, these rumours were baseless, as the actress portrayed a pregnant character in a movie called The Beast in Him.

Are Chinenye Nnebe and Sonia Uche related?

Sonia Uche and Chinenye Nnebe are biological sisters. They are both Nollywood actresses.

Why is Sonia Uche not answering to Nnebe?

Sonia adopted her grandfather's name, Uche, as her surname from birth and has consistently preferred it. In contrast, her sisters opted to use their father's name, Nnebe.

Sonia Uche is a popular actress and entrepreneur from Nigeria. She has been in the movie industry since 2019 and is known for her great roles in various Nollywood films, including The Care Giver (2022), Love & Stitches (2023) and Marriage Pressure (2020). She is also famous for being the eldest daughter of Uche Nancy, a prominent Nigerian actress, film producer, and costumier.

READ ALSO: Who is Brittany Sonnen, Chael Sonnen’s wife? How did they meet?

Briefly.co.za explored Brittany Sonnen's biography. She is a celebrity spouse known for being Chael Sonnen’s wife. Her husband is a retired American mixed martial artist, submission grappler, promoter and mixed martial arts analyst.

Brittany Sonnen is an American entrepreneur from the United States. She and her husband have been married since July 2013, and they have two children, a daughter and a son. Despite being married to a former UFC fighter, Brittany has maintained a discreet lifestyle, sparking curiosity among many. Discover more details about her in this post.

Source: Briefly News