Who is Brittany Sonnen, Chael Sonnen’s wife? How did they meet?

Chael Sonnen is a retired American mixed martial artist and former professional wrestler renowned for his notable fight against Anderson Silva at UFC 117 in 2010. The fighter is often regarded as one of the greatest in MMA history. Due to his prominence, most fans are curious about Chael Sonnen's wife, Brittany Sonnen.

Brittany Sonnen is an American entrepreneur who rose to fame after marrying Chael Sonnen, a renowned martial artist. After retiring from active competition, Chael became an MMA analyst and commentator. He has been involved in various broadcasting roles, analysing and commenting on MMA events.

Brittany Sonnen's profile summary

Full name Brittany Smith Gender Female Date of birth April 18, 1985 Age 38 years old (as of 2023) Country of birth United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Zodiac sign Aries Current residence West Linn, Oregon, United States Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Chael Sonnen Children Theo Sonnen and Pria Sonnen Height 5 feet 7 inches Weight 60 kg (approx) Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Famous as Chael Sonnen's wife Social media Instagram, X (Twitter) Net worth $1 million

How old is Chael Sonnen's wife?

Brittany Sonnen (age 38 years as of 2023) was born in the United States on April 18, 1985. She holds American nationality and stands at a height of 5 feet 7 inches and weighs around 60 kg.

How did Brittany and Chael meet?

Chael was in a fight in Portland, where he met his wife. He told her his phone's battery was depleted, and he used her phone to call himself to get her number. They tied the knot in July 2013 and have been strong since then.

Who is Brittany Sonnen's spouse?

Sonnen gained prominence in mixed martial arts for his entertaining personality, sharp wit, and outspoken demeanour. Sonnen competed in various MMA organisations, including the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), where he became well-known for his trash-talking and promotional skills. He fought in the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions and faced some of the top fighters in the sport.

How old is Chael Sonnen?

Sonnen (age 46 years as of 2023) was born on April 3, 1977, in Milwaukie, Oregon, USA, and grew up in West Linn, a suburb of Portland. He became interested in wrestling at a young age, eventually leading to a flourishing MMA career.

Does Chael Sonnen have kids?

Brittany and Sonnen have two children: a son named Theo and a daughter named Pria. They also had another child, Blauna Dian, who passed in 2015 after birth.

Chael Sonnen's career

Chael's professional MMA career started in 1997 and spanned several years. Here are some key points and highlights from his career:

UFC Debut

Sonnen made his UFC debut in 2005. Over the years, he competed in the organisation's middleweight and light-heavyweight divisions.

Rivalry with Anderson Silva

One of the defining aspects of Sonnen's career was his intense rivalry with Anderson Silva, the long-reigning UFC Middleweight Champion. The two first fought at UFC 117 in 2010, where Sonnen dominated Silva for most of the fight before succumbing to a submission in the fifth round. The bout is often cited as one of the greatest in MMA history.

UFC Title Contender

Despite Silva's loss, Sonnen's performance earned him another shot at the UFC Middleweight Championship. He faced Silva in a rematch at UFC 148 in 2012 but was again defeated via TKO.

Move to Light Heavyweight

Sonnen later moved up to the light heavyweight division. He had notable fights against fighters like Jon Jones and Rashad Evans.

Bellator MMA

Sonnen signed with Bellator MMA and competed in the heavyweight Grand Prix tournament. He faced notable fighters like Quinton "Rampage" Jackson and Fedor Emelianenko during his stint with Bellator.

Post-fighting career

After retiring from active competition, Chael Sonnen became a sports commentator, analyst, and media personality. He has been involved in broadcasting and has provided analysis for MMA events.

How many losses did Chael Sonnen have?

Chael's MMA record was 31 wins, 17 losses and 1 draw. Of the 17 losses in his MMA career, three were in the title bouts and 14 in non-title bouts. While he has never won a world title, Chael remains the biggest-selling star alongside GSP, Anderson Silva, and Jon Jones.

What is Brittany Sonnen's net worth?

According to reports, the celebrity spouse has a net worth estimated at $1 million. She is rumoured to be an entrepreneur, although much of her business has not been provided. Her husband, Chael Sonnen, has a net worth of $4 million, derived from his successful MMA career.

Above is all you would love to know about Brittany Sonnen, popularly known as Chael Sonnen's wife. Chael's early experiences in wrestling and his competitive spirit shaped his persona as an outspoken and confident figure in mixed martial arts. While he faced success and controversy throughout his career, he remains a notable figure in the sport's history.

