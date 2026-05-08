Real Madrid have punished Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni after their heated training-ground incident shocked fans

The club confirmed both stars apologised to each other, teammates and supporters after disciplinary proceedings were opened

Valverde is now expected to miss key matches as Real Madrid prepare for a massive El Clásico showdown against Barcelona

Real Madrid fines Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde following dressing room fight. Image: Europa Press Sports

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid have fined midfield stars Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni €500,000 each (about R10.3 million) following a dressing-room altercation that rocked the Spanish giants ahead of El Clásico.

The La Liga club confirmed the sanctions in an official statement released on Friday, 8 May 2026, after disciplinary proceedings were opened against both players earlier in the week.

According to the official statement published by Real Madrid, both players appeared before an investigator and apologised for the incident.

The club stated:

“During their appearance, the players expressed their deep regret for what happened and apologised to each other.”

Real Madrid also said the pair apologised to the club, coaching staff, teammates and supporters before accepting the punishment handed down by the club.

The statement added:

“Real Madrid has decided to impose a financial penalty of five hundred thousand euros on each player, thus concluding the corresponding internal procedure.”

Federico Valverde's injury raises concern before El Clásico

Reports from Sky Sports and The Athletic said tensions escalated during training sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.

Valverde reportedly suffered a head injury during the confrontation and later underwent medical examinations at the hospital.

Real Madrid confirmed the Uruguayan midfielder would miss between 10 and 14 days due to “cranioencephalic traumatism”.

Despite widespread reports of a physical fight, Valverde denied punches were exchanged.

In a public statement, he said:

“At no point did my team-mate hit me, nor did I hit him.”

He added:

“I’m sincerely sorry because this situation hurts me, and the moment we are going through hurts me.”

Real Madrid under pressure after difficult season

The incident comes during a tense period for Real Madrid, who are fighting to keep their La Liga title hopes alive.

Barcelona can clinch the league title if Madrid fail to beat them in Sunday’s El Clasico.

Tchouameni also addressed the controversy on Instagram and admitted the situation reflected badly on the club.

He wrote:

“These incidents, even if they can happen in any dressing room, are not worthy of Real Madrid.”

Reports have linked frustration inside the dressing room to Madrid’s disappointing season, with the club already eliminated from the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid have punished Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni after their heated training-ground incident. Image: Denis Doyle

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid dressing-room drama shocks fans

The controversy has sparked major debate online, especially because both players remain important figures for Alvaro Arbeloa's side heading into the closing weeks of the season.

Neither player has been suspended, meaning Tchouameni could still feature against Barcelona.

Valverde has effectively been ruled out for the rest of Real Madrid’s campaign after suffering a head injury during the incident.

Real Madrid coach previously addressed Kylian Mbappe controversy

Briefly News previously reported that Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa broke his silence after Kylian Mbappe faced criticism over a trip to Italy with his girlfriend.

The French superstar reportedly came under pressure from sections of supporters after pictures from the trip circulated online during a difficult period for the club.

The situation added to growing tension around Real Madrid’s season as frustrations continued to build among fans and players alike.

Source: Briefly News