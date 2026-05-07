Real Madrid’s dressing room tensions have exploded at the worst possible time ahead of a decisive El Clásico showdown

Federico Valverde was hospitalised after the alleged altercation, with the club now launching internal disciplinary proceedings

Growing unrest around Kylian Mbappe and reports of crisis meetings have added fresh pressure inside the Spanish giants

Real Madrid's Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouameni in alleged fight during training. Image: Denis Doyle

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid have confirmed that disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouameni after an alleged training-ground altercation left the Uruguayan midfielder with a traumatic brain injury.

The Spanish giants released an official statement on Thursday, 7 May 2026, confirming that incidents during the morning training session had triggered an internal investigation. The development comes just days before Real Madrid’s crucial El Clásico clash against Barcelona.

In a separate medical update released by the club, Real Madrid confirmed that Valverde had suffered a “traumatic brain injury” and would need to rest for between 10 and 14 days in line with medical protocols.

Real Madrid confirms disciplinary proceedings

Real Madrid stated that internal procedures had already begun following the incident involving the two midfielders.

“Real Madrid CF announces that, following the events that took place this morning in the first team training session, it has decided to open disciplinary proceedings against our players Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouameni,” the club said.

“The club will announce the resolutions of both cases in due course, once the corresponding internal procedures have been completed.”

The club’s medical department later confirmed Valverde’s condition in another statement.

“Following tests carried out today on our player Fede Valverde by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury.”

“Valverde is at home in good condition and will have to remain at rest for 10 to 14 days, as indicated by the medical protocols for this diagnosis.”

Reports claim a crisis meeting was held

British broadcaster Sky Sports reported that tensions between the two players allegedly escalated over two consecutive training sessions before Valverde was taken to hospital.

BBC Sport also reported that an emergency meeting involving club president Florentino Perez, coaching staff and senior players was held following the incident.

According to the reports, the alleged confrontation happened at Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training complex as frustrations inside the dressing room reportedly continued to rise.

The incident has added to growing tension at the club following backlash involving Kylian Mbappe’s recent trip to Sardinia while recovering from injury.

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde suffers a traumatic brain injury after a fight with Aurélien Tchouameni. Image: Europa Press Sports

Source: Getty Images

Social media reacts to Real Madrid turmoil

The situation quickly dominated social media, with football fans expressing disbelief over the developments inside the Real Madrid camp.

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano shared the club’s statement on X, prompting thousands of reactions.

One user joked:

“Pepe finding out you can now fight in the locker room after he retired.”

Another wrote:

“Netflix better have a documentary crew in there with cameras.”

A third fan added:

“Madrid are in crisis.”

Real Madrid trail Barcelona by 11 points ahead of Sunday’s El Clasico with 4 games remaining.

Real Madrid tensions continue to grow

Briefly News previously reported that Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa defended Kylian Mbappe after the French star faced criticism for travelling to Sardinia with girlfriend Ester Exposito while recovering from injury.

The backlash came at a sensitive stage of the season as pressure mounted inside the club ahead of a decisive El Clásico clash against Barcelona.

Arbeloa insisted the trip had been approved under medical supervision, but reports suggested frustrations were already building behind the scenes.

Source: Briefly News