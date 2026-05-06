Government steps in amid growing fallout over unpaid prize money and allegations of mismanagement at a major national marathon event

Athletes reportedly left out of pocket months after competing, triggering outrage and demands for accountability from authorities

Plans under consideration to overhaul the race’s administration as officials move to restore order and protect its reputation

The South African government has slammed the organisers of the Soweto Marathon following reports that athletes from last year’s edition are still waiting to be paid their prize money, with indications that the state may now take over the running of the race.

Two Oceans Marathon winner Gerda Steyn was among the affected runners in a field of about 15,000 participants who have reportedly been left in limbo. Steyn has previously spoken about her disappointment at still not receiving payment months after the event.

The 2025 Soweto Marathon was organised by the Soweto Marathon Non-Profit Company (NPC), which is now facing serious allegations of misleading athletes and failing to honour prize commitments. NPC spokesperson Jabu Mbuli, who was highly visible during the build-up to the race, has since disappeared from public view and cannot be traced.

Joseph Seutloali won the men’s race, with South Africa’s Ntsindiso Mphakathi finishing second and Onalenna Khonkhobe placing third. In the women’s race, Margaret Jepchumba finished first, followed by Elizabeth Mokoloma in second, while Gerda Steyn took third place in what was her debut appearance and could now be her only participation amid the ongoing controversy.

The prize money structure for the event is R250,000 for the winners in both the men’s and women’s categories, while runners-up are set to receive R120,000 each.

Gvt intervention in Soweto Marathon prize money dispute

According to Sunday World, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie and his department are preparing to step in and take over the management of the Soweto Marathon due to the escalating crisis.

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Reports further suggest that the ministry intends to pursue criminal charges against the organisers who allegedly disappeared with athletes’ prize money. The department also plans to ensure that the 2025 winners are paid, while pushing for those responsible to be banned and prosecuted for what has been described as theft of athletes’ earnings.

McKenzie confirmed to Sunday World that the department has taken decisive steps to assume control of the event following the controversy.

He said government intervention is necessary to ensure athletes are not left unpaid after competing, stressing that such a situation is unacceptable.

Criminal action and future of Soweto Marathon

McKenzie added that the matter will be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority, with fraud charges expected to be opened against those implicated. He further stated that individuals found responsible should be permanently barred from participating in sports administration.

He emphasised that the intervention is aimed at protecting the legacy of the Soweto Marathon, describing it as an important township sporting event that must be preserved and properly managed in future.

Two Oceans marathon runner speaks on his robbery

Briefly News previously reported that a Two Oceans Marathon runner claimed he was robbed over the weekend during the ultra-marathon race in Cape Town while he was running.

Oscar Von Platen took to social media to report that he had a horrible experience after a robbery ruined his day.

Source: Briefly News