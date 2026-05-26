Benni McCarthy marked 12 years of marriage with wife Stacey McCarthy, sharing a heartfelt message on social media that sparked widespread reaction

Fans revisited the couple’s memorable football-themed wedding, a celebration that blended his playing career highlights with a deeply personal love story

The moment comes as McCarthy, now head coach of Kenya’s national team, continues to balance his coaching career with family life

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Bafana Bafana icon and Kenyan national team head coach Benni McCarthy celebrated his wedding anniversary with his wife, Stacey, by sharing a heartfelt post on social media that transported fans back through his personal and football journey.

Bafana Bafana icon Benni McCarthy celebrated 12 years of marriage with his wife Stacey. Image:@bennimac17

Source: Instagram

McCarthy tied the knot with Stacey 12 years ago on 24 May in a unique, football-themed wedding held in her hometown. The couple’s love story began in 2008 when McCarthy was filming a Nike commercial in Edinburgh.

The former Orlando Pirates striker even wore a kilt on his big day, while reception tables were named after clubs he represented, including Seven Stars, Orlando Pirates, and FC Porto. Guests were later treated to a fireworks display set to “Shibobo,” his hit collaboration with kwaito group TKZee.

Benni posts a touching post on the anniversary

McCarthy, who recently landed a BBC role, marked the occasion on Instagram with a simple but emotional message alongside a wedding photo.

“Happy 12th Wedding Anniversary to us @staceymccarthy17 ❤️❤️xxx 24.5.14.”

The post drew warm reactions from fans across social media, with many flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages and memories of the couple’s long-standing relationship.

See the post below on Instagram:

Fans celebrate Benni McCarthy and Stacey’s love story

Supporters and followers responded with messages of love and congratulations, with some even sharing personal connections to the same date, while others praised the couple’s enduring bond.

Today, McCarthy and Stacey share two children: 12-year-old daughter Lima Rose and five-year-old son Lio Romero. McCarthy is also father to three daughters, Mina, Mya, and Allegra, from his previous marriage to Spanish ex-wife Maria José Santos.

Since retiring in 2013, McCarthy has built a strong coaching career, earning his UEFA coaching badges before returning to South Africa in 2017 to coach Cape Town City, where he won the MTN8. He later joined AmaZulu and guided them to a historic second-place league finish.

In 2022, his coaching journey reached a new level when Erik ten Hag brought him into Manchester United’s technical team as a striker coach, a role he held until mid-2024. He is currently the head coach of the Kenyan national team, the Harambee Stars.

Within months, he led the team to their first-ever knockout stage appearance at the African Nations Championship (CHAN), co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

Benni McCarthy is the current Harambee Stars head coach in Kenya. Image: Chris Brunskill Ltd

Source: Getty Images

McCarthy tipped to replace Broos at Bafana

Briefly News also reported that McCarthy has been tipped to replace Hugo Broos as the next coach for Bafana Bafana after the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Broos is set to lead South Africa to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup next, and it is said that the Belgian tactician might leave after the conclusion of the two competitions.

Source: Briefly News