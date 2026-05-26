Bafana Bafana Legend Benni McCarthy Celebrates 12th Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Message To Wife
- Benni McCarthy marked 12 years of marriage with wife Stacey McCarthy, sharing a heartfelt message on social media that sparked widespread reaction
- Fans revisited the couple’s memorable football-themed wedding, a celebration that blended his playing career highlights with a deeply personal love story
- The moment comes as McCarthy, now head coach of Kenya’s national team, continues to balance his coaching career with family life
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Bafana Bafana icon and Kenyan national team head coach Benni McCarthy celebrated his wedding anniversary with his wife, Stacey, by sharing a heartfelt post on social media that transported fans back through his personal and football journey.
McCarthy tied the knot with Stacey 12 years ago on 24 May in a unique, football-themed wedding held in her hometown. The couple’s love story began in 2008 when McCarthy was filming a Nike commercial in Edinburgh.
The former Orlando Pirates striker even wore a kilt on his big day, while reception tables were named after clubs he represented, including Seven Stars, Orlando Pirates, and FC Porto. Guests were later treated to a fireworks display set to “Shibobo,” his hit collaboration with kwaito group TKZee.
Benni posts a touching post on the anniversary
McCarthy, who recently landed a BBC role, marked the occasion on Instagram with a simple but emotional message alongside a wedding photo.
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“Happy 12th Wedding Anniversary to us @staceymccarthy17 ❤️❤️xxx 24.5.14.”
The post drew warm reactions from fans across social media, with many flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages and memories of the couple’s long-standing relationship.
See the post below on Instagram:
Fans celebrate Benni McCarthy and Stacey’s love story
Supporters and followers responded with messages of love and congratulations, with some even sharing personal connections to the same date, while others praised the couple’s enduring bond.
Today, McCarthy and Stacey share two children: 12-year-old daughter Lima Rose and five-year-old son Lio Romero. McCarthy is also father to three daughters, Mina, Mya, and Allegra, from his previous marriage to Spanish ex-wife Maria José Santos.
Since retiring in 2013, McCarthy has built a strong coaching career, earning his UEFA coaching badges before returning to South Africa in 2017 to coach Cape Town City, where he won the MTN8. He later joined AmaZulu and guided them to a historic second-place league finish.
In 2022, his coaching journey reached a new level when Erik ten Hag brought him into Manchester United’s technical team as a striker coach, a role he held until mid-2024. He is currently the head coach of the Kenyan national team, the Harambee Stars.
Within months, he led the team to their first-ever knockout stage appearance at the African Nations Championship (CHAN), co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.
McCarthy tipped to replace Broos at Bafana
Briefly News also reported that McCarthy has been tipped to replace Hugo Broos as the next coach for Bafana Bafana after the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.
Broos is set to lead South Africa to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup next, and it is said that the Belgian tactician might leave after the conclusion of the two competitions.
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Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.