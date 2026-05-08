FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket prices continue to spark debate as fans react to dynamic pricing for United States matches

Donald Trump admitted he would not pay four figures for a ticket, while Andrew Giuliani defended market-driven pricing

Concerns over affordability and access are growing ahead of the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico

FIFA President Gianni Infantino shows U.S. President Donald Trump the World Cup Trophy in the Oval Office. Image: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

Donald Trump’s World Cup chief, Andrew Giuliani, has defended the soaring cost of FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets despite the US president openly saying he would not pay the reported US$1,000 (about R18,500) price for America’s opening match against Paraguay.

Giuliani was appointed in May 2025 as Executive Director of the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026. He oversees federal coordination linked to the tournament, including security planning, logistics and visa processes for the event across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The debate over ticket pricing intensified this week after Trump questioned the affordability of attending matches during an interview with the New York Post. The tournament begins in June 2026.

FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket prices spark backlash

The Financial Times reported that Giuliani defended FIFA’s use of dynamic pricing, where algorithms adjust prices according to demand.

“We look to Fifa as a private entity here, we don’t really believe in price controls,” Giuliani told the Financial Times.

“That’s kind of like what dynamic pricing can do.”

Giuliani also argued that the expensive tickets reflected strong global interest in the tournament.

“It actually shows just how sought-after it is to come to the United States for a World Cup,” he said.

According to the BBC, Trump appeared less enthusiastic about the prices when discussing the United States’ opening fixture in Los Angeles on 12 June 2026.

“I would certainly like to be there, but I wouldn’t pay it either, to be honest with you,” Trump said.

Trump also expressed concern about ordinary supporters being priced out.

“If people from Queens and Brooklyn and all of the people that love Donald Trump can’t go, I would be disappointed,” he said.

FIFA dynamic pricing controversy grows before 2026 World Cup

FIFA’s pricing model has faced criticism from supporters around the world. The governing body introduced dynamic pricing for the 2026 tournament, allowing ticket prices to fluctuate based on demand.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino defended the approach earlier this week, saying organisers had to apply “market rates” in the United States entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, ticket analyst Keith Pagello told the Financial Times that prices on resale platforms had recently started dropping.

He reportedly said the average cheapest World Cup ticket had fallen by 17% over two weeks to around US$567 (about R10,500).

Pagello added that high initial prices were common for major sporting events such as the NFL Super Bowl.

President Donald Trump's aide has defended high ticket prices for the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite his boss saying he would not pay such high amounts. Image: Patrick Smith

Source: Getty Images

Andrew Giuliani addresses World Cup travel and visa concerns

Giuliani also dismissed fears that stricter US immigration enforcement could discourage international visitors from attending the tournament.

“Anybody who has come here legally or who is here legally has nothing to be concerned about,” Giuliani told the Financial Times.

He added that more than five million ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorisation) approvals had already been processed for supporters from participating nations between October 2025 and March 2026.

ESTA is a US travel clearance system used by visitors from countries in the Visa Waiver Program.

South African passport holders are not eligible for ESTA and still need to apply for full US visas before travelling to the United States.

Real Madrid crisis deepens before El Clásico

Briefly News also reported that Real Madrid were plunged into further turmoil ahead of El Clasico after Federico Valverde suffered a traumatic brain injury during an alleged altercation involving teammate Aurélien Tchouaméni.

The club reportedly opened disciplinary proceedings against both players after the incident.

Source: Briefly News