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Gayton McKenzie Hits Back at Herman Mashaba Over Bafana Legends Trip to 2026 World Cup
Football

Gayton McKenzie Hits Back at Herman Mashaba Over Bafana Legends Trip to 2026 World Cup

by  Ncube Harrison
3 min read
  • Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie and Herman Mashaba clashed publicly over government spending and football tourism ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup
  • McKenzie defended plans to send South African football legends to support Bafana Bafana in the Americas, saying the initiative is part of a collaboration with Mexico
  • Social media users were left divided, with some backing Mashaba’s concerns about sports infrastructure, while others mocked the heated political exchange online

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Gayton McKenzie recently announced that the Bafana Bafana squad that participated in the historic 2010 FIFA World Cup hosted in South Africa will be flown to the Americas to rally behind the national team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Gayton McKenzie, Herman Mashaba, South Africa
Gayton McKenzie and Herman Mashaba were involved in a fiery, heated exchange online. Image: PHIL MAGAKOE
Source: Getty Images

While some fans welcomed the move, others criticised the decision. One of the loudest voices against the idea was Herman Mashaba, who shared his opinion on X.

Mashaba wrote:

“This is the decision by the Minister of Sport in a country where sporting facilities in poor communities, where the majority live, are literally non-existent. The Minister believes he is doing a great job.”

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The post appeared to be a direct jab at McKenzie, who responded with an even sharper remark that left many South Africans amused online.

McKenzie replied:

“You want to be the only one enjoying things, you are against BEE, you are now against our football legends playing against Mexico. This is a joint programme between us and Mexico. Thula wena mangingiza.”

South Africans react to McKenzie and Mashaba's clash

South Africans flooded social media with reactions to the heated exchange between the two political leaders.

@moflavadj wrote:

“Ma who? Ma whaaaat? 💀.”

@Buga3Shoes added:

“Thula wena what?”

@BhekiMcdonald commented:

“But he is spitting facts. This is what happens when you give someone who knows nothing about a certain portfolio an opportunity to lead. You are making poor decisions and not attending to issues that the people who voted for you are facing. Change your ways, man.”

@Thuso1Africa said:

“Two xenophobic South African politicians fighting about attending World Cup games. Pathetic.”

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@NareMoabelo5 posted:

“He is fooling lots of South Africans who do not read his policies. He is pro-DA and against everything the EFF stands for. His policies include selling all SOEs to privatise everything.”

@notyoursafacts added:

“I have a theory. You want to use this trip as an election campaign. You cannot fool us twice. But address the issue of sports facilities and leave the ‘mangingiza’ who is most probably using his own money.”

As seen in the post below on X:

Bafana Bafana to face Mexico in World Cup opener

Bafana Bafana will face the Mexico national football team in the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in a repeat of the memorable 2010 World Cup opener in Johannesburg. Speaking during a media briefing in Pretoria on 23 April 2026, McKenzie described the repeat fixture as a rare football moment.

Bafana Bafana, South Africa, FIFA World Cup
The 2010 World Cup Bafana Bafana squad is set to be flown to Mexico to rally behind South Africa. Image: Clive Mason
Source: Getty Images

Siphiwe Tshabalala and his wife on vacation

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Briefly News previously reported that former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana star Siphiwe Tshabalala treated his wife, Bokang Montjane Tshabalala, to a luxurious getaway as she celebrated her 40th birthday.

The couple, who recently also marked a special milestone with their son’s birthday celebration, were seen in viral images shared on X.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Ncube Harrison avatar

Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.

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