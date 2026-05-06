• Gayton McKenzie has confirmed that members of South Africa’s 2010 FIFA World Cup squad will travel to Mexico for the 2026 tournament

• The former Bafana Bafana stars are also expected to face Mexico’s 2010 legends side in a special reunion match in Pachuca

• The announcement has sparked celebration, criticism and debate online over government spending and football nostalgia

South Africans are divided over Minister Gayton McKenzie's move to take the 2010 Bafana Bafana squad to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image: Clive Mason

Source: Getty Images

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has confirmed that South Africa’s 2010 FIFA World Cup squad will travel to Mexico to support Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opener.

The announcement follows South Africa’s scheduled Group A clash against Mexico on 11 June 2026, exactly 16 years after the two nations played to a 1-1 draw in the opening match of the 2010 FIFA World Cup at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

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According to Football SA, the travelling group will include members of the famous 2010 squad that represented South Africa during the first FIFA World Cup hosted on African soil.

Football SA posted,

Speaking during a media briefing in Pretoria on 23 April 2026, McKenzie described the repeat fixture between South Africa and Mexico as a rare football moment.

“The same two countries. The same opening fixture. Exactly 16 years later. That is not a coincidence that football often gives you. When history hands you a gift like that, you do something with it,” McKenzie said.

Full 2010 Bafana Bafana squad remembered

The 2010 squad featured several South African football stars and overseas-based players.

Goalkeepers included Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs), Moeneeb Josephs (Orlando Pirates) and Shuaib Walters (Maritzburg United).

Defenders were Siboniso Gaxa (Mamelodi Sundowns), Anele Ngcongca (KRC Genk, Belgium), Aaron Mokoena (Blackburn Rovers, England), Matthew Booth (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bongani Khumalo (SuperSport United), Siyabonga Sangweni (Golden Arrows), Tsepo Masilela (Maccabi Haifa, Israel) and Lucas Thwala (Orlando Pirates).

Midfielders included Teko Modise (Orlando Pirates), Lance Davids (Ajax Cape Town), Reneilwe Letsholonyane (Kaizer Chiefs), MacBeth Sibaya (Rubin Kazan, Russia), Thanduyise Khuboni (Golden Arrows), Kagiso Dikgacoi (Fulham, England), Steven Pienaar (Everton, England) and Siphiwe Tshabalala (Kaizer Chiefs).

The strikers were Surprise Moriri (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bernard Parker (FC Twente, Netherlands), Katlego Mphela (Mamelodi Sundowns) and Siyabonga Nomvethe (Moroka Swallows).

The squad remains closely associated with Tshabalala’s iconic opening goal against Mexico in Johannesburg on 11 June 2010.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has divided South Africans after saying that the 2010 Bafana Bafana squad will be travelling to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image: MinisterMcK

Source: Twitter

South Africans divided over costs and priorities

The announcement triggered strong reactions online, with many supporters celebrating the return of the 2010 stars while others questioned the cost of the trip.

X user @NathiSibiya8 wrote:

“We need to know the total costs.”

Another user, @MyGoodman12, criticised the decision and questioned why the legends could not support the team from home.

“Why? Can’t they support Bafana Bafana from their home couches like the rest of us?” the user posted.

@Sa_Bophelo also questioned government priorities.

“This is what happens when a ministry is run by someone who doesn't have a clue about his responsibilities,” the post read.

@TumeloTuksTlou questioned why the 2010 squad was being prioritised ahead of other historic Bafana Bafana teams.

“He’s doing something that’ll bite him. The 1996 team was the best. They won AFCON and qualified us for our first World Cup.

Those 2010 dancers only qualified because South Africa hosted the tournament,” the user posted.

Another user, @PodSnippetsZA, argued that ordinary supporters should have been prioritised ahead of former players.

“But it’s not final yet. Why take people who are not even fans? We have a vibrant fanbase in the country.

Groupie of Mama Joy has necessary vibe for send-off to be fans. Why take people who will sit in VIP section and be boring?”

@Moshe31942 also criticised the reported spending plans.

“Our monies are getting wasted shame. So there’s nothing that we can do to stop all of this wasteful expenditure?”

Some users, however, welcomed the move and praised the minister for honouring football history.

“I support Minister on this initiative. Not this thing of sending slay queens who don’t even follow South African football or know anything about football,” wrote @MonethiWilliam.

The debate comes weeks after McKenzie also confirmed that musicians, journalists, podcasters and competition-winning supporters would travel to the tournament.

Gayton McKenzie pushes regional football ambitions

Briefly News previously reported that Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie said Zimbabwe and several southern African countries would need to prove their stadium readiness before joining South Africa’s proposed 2028 AFCON hosting bid.

The minister said a major meeting in Harare later this month could determine whether Zimbabwe, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia and Lesotho become part of the regional tournament proposal.

Source: Briefly News