Sol Phenduka's biography: from Vosloorus roots to Podcast and Chill co-host

Sol Phenduka, whose full name is Solomzi Thandubuntu Phenduka, is a renowned South African radio personality, podcast host, DJ, and musician. He told the Citizen in 2014:

I'm an all-round entertainer, and I want to make use of everything that I can offer.

Key takeaways

Sol Phenduka, 38, was raised by his late mother, Lindiwe, in Vosloorus township.

He got his start on the radio in 2008 and has since been a presenter on YFM, 5FM, and Kaya 959.

The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant has been a co-host on Podcast and Chill with MacG since 2020.

Sol Phenduka's profile summary

Full name Solomzi Thandubuntu Phenduka Date of birth February 18, 1987 Age 38 years old (as of January 26) Place of birth Vosloorus, Gauteng, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Languages English, Xhosa, Sotho, Zulu Parents Lindiwe Children Two daughters Education University of Johannesburg (BCom Marketing Management) Profession DJ, musician, radio host, podcaster Net worth Approx. $500,000–$1 million (R8 million–R16 million) Social media Facebook Instagram YouTube X (Twitter) TikTok

Sol Phenduka hails from Vosloorus township

Solomzi was born in Vosloorus, one of South Africa's biggest townships, located about 30 kilometres southeast of Johannesburg, Gauteng. Sol and his brother were raised by a single mother who ensured they got an education.

He matriculated from St. Francis College in 2006. Sol Phenduka later earned his Bachelor of Commerce degree in Marketing Management from the University of Johannesburg.

Sol's mother passed away in February 2005 when he was still in high school. The radio host often commemorates her with social media posts. He wrote in a 2016 tribute on Facebook:

Exactly 11 years today since you've been gone, Mom. It's been a tough and lonely journey. Miss your wisdom and comfort.

Phenduka is a doting dad of two children

Sol Phenduka does not have a wife as of 2026, but has two daughters whom he is raising out of the spotlight. His youngest child was born on June 11, 2025, which he revealed on Podcast and Chill with MacG, but he has kept his partner's identity under wraps.

His 2022 song Malaika (meaning angel in Swahili) featuring saxophonist Nkosinathi 'Jay Sax' Nkosi was dedicated to his eldest daughter. The radio personality admitted during his January 2025 interview with the Daily Sun that being a public figure makes parenting challenging, but he cherishes being a present dad.

I've had to set boundaries to protect our time together... My daughter teaches me every day the value of spending time together. Money doesn't mean as much to her as a full day with me.

Sol Phenduka has built an extensive radio career

Solomzi started his career on the radio in 2008 when he landed an internship at the Gauteng-based youth radio station YFM. In 2012, he began co-hosting the breakfast show Flava in the Morning alongside Mo Flava and later hosted the morning show with Moeti Tsiki and Khutso Theledi.

He got his big career break in May 2014 when he joined 5FM to co-host the Fresh at 5 Breakfast Show with DJ Fresh. In 2022, Sol was hired by Johannesburg-based commercial radio station Kaya 959, where he co-hosted the breakfast show with Dineo Ranaka. After Ranaka's departure, he started hosting 'Siz the World' alongside Sizwe Dhlomo.

Why Kaya FM fired Sol Phenduka

Sol Phenduka was suspended from Kaya FM on August 20, 2025, with the radio station announcing at the time that it was conducting an internal investigation. The suspension was linked to misogynistic remarks made against Minnie Dlamini on Podcast and Chill with MacG.

Minnie sued the Sol and MacG in early August 2025 for R2.5 million, citing harassment and hate speech. Phenduka's controversial conduct had previously been investigated, and he had provided a written assurance to Kaya FM in June 2023 that it would not happen again.

Kaya 959 decided to officially terminate Sol Phenduka's contract on September 1, 2025. They stated that his alignment with the remarks made on the podcast did not reflect the station's values on how to respect women.

Sol Phenduka's podcasting success with MacG

Phenduka joined Podcast and Chill with MacG in November 2020. As a co-host alongside MacGyver 'MacG' Mukwevho, the show has grown into one of Africa's largest podcasts with over 1.7 million YouTube subscribers. The podcast is known for its raw, unfiltered, and often controversial conversations.

Sol Phenduka's sharp wit on the show has earned him the nickname "Master of Puns." Working on Podcast and Chill has cost Sol some opportunities, but the radio personality told IOL in 2022 that being part of the show was a big game-changer.

I still see my time at the podcast as my career highlight... The podcast opened doors of opportunity for me, and I see it as a therapy to chillers.

Sol Phanduka is a talented musician

Phenduka began making beats in the early 2000s while still in high school. His music is a blend of tribal house, amapiano, house music, and Afrobeats. He told the Citizen in 2014:

Creating music is something which is very deep and emotional to me; it's a gift which is in contrast with the crazy side of me that most people see.

Solomzi released his self-titled debut album, Sol Phenduka, in 2012, featuring the tribal house hit single Uhuru, meaning 'freedom' in Swahili. He dropped his collaborative amapiano EP, The New Government Manifesto, in 2023, and the remix album, Uhuru (Nkokhi Remixes), in 2024.

Some of Sol Phenduka's top songs include iJäger (2023), Diqabang (2024) ft Kamoh Xaba and Smash SA, Lonely Nights (2023), and Isolomzi (2012) ft Camagwini. The artist is also a sought-after DJ and performs live sets at events and clubs across South Africa.

Sol Phenduka appeared on Big Brother Mzansi season 1

Solomzi made his reality television debut in 2014 as a contestant on the first season of Big Brother Mzansi: Secrets. He became one of the show's fan favourites and was among the finalists alongside Mandla, Iris Miya, Loko, and MK.

He finished in 5th place. Sol Phenduka's Big Brother appearance gave him national recognition, leading to a successful media and entertainment career.

Sol Phenduka has worn many hats as his journey evolved from township upbringing to Johannesburg's podcast and radio industry. His undeniable charisma resonates with many, an aspect that has made him popular in the world of unfiltered digital broadcasting.

