Sol Phenduka Responds to Love After Secretly Welcoming Baby Number 2: “Truly a Beautiful Feeling”
- Sol Phenduka confirmed that he is now a father of two after keeping it a secret from his Podcast and Chill co-hosts
- Fans showed Sol Phenduka love on social media and sent him heartfelt congratulatory messages
- Sol Phenduka previously admitted that he fakes being poor and shared the reason why he does so
Halala! Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka has become a father for the second time after welcoming a daughter.
Sol Phenduka secretly welcomes baby number 2
The former 5FM radio host, who celebrated his daughter’s birthday amid backlash, confirmed that he welcomed a new baby during a Podcast and Chill episode aired on YouTube on Monday, 16 June 2025.
Ghost Lady had long suspected that Sol Phenduka was expecting a child, but was keeping it a secret from the rest of the Podcast and Chill crew. During a game of confessions, Ghost Lady submitted a confession that she thought someone within the Podcast and Chill crew was expecting a child but keeping it a secret.
Sol Phenduka initially refused; he was expecting a baby, but Ghost Lady and the rest of the team pointed out that he had dropped several hints. The Big Brother Mzansi alum eventually folded and admitted he had welcomed a new baby girl on Wednesday, 11 June 2025, at around 7:30 am.
Sol Phenduka responds to love after becoming a dad again
On X, social media user @Lesley03805143 congratulated Sol Phenduka and asked him how he felt about becoming a dad for the second time. The post was captioned:
“@Solphendukaa awwwww Brooo congratulations on being a dad. How are you feeling, my Dawg?🥰👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏”
Sol Phenduka responded to the show of love, writing:
“Thank you. It's truly a beautiful feeling.”
Netizens congratulate Sol Phenduka on baby number 2
Netizens filled the comments section under Phenduka’s response to the fan with congratulatory messages.
Here are some of the reactions:
@_RealMassive said:
“I thought you and MacG were friends. How can you hide this from him? Even if it's a secret, you should've at least told him that you wanted it to be a secret. Ga o mojita bro, anyway, congratulations.”
@Gomo_Motsamai highlighted:
“Congratulations, Sol. Your reaction was priceless. I think you were teary at some point. Congratulations, Sol 🎉”
@Pamela_Skosana gushed:
“Congrats, Sol! 🎉 A Sol-id addition to the family has arrived! 🥹 May God cover you and your family with His love and protection. May your beautiful baby girl be covered and protected by the blood of Jesus. 🙏🏽❤️ Wishing you sleepless nights full of joy and bottles full of blessings. 🍼💫”
Sol Phenduka admits to faking poverty
Meanwhile, Sol Phenduka let fans in on a little secret about his financial standing.
Briefly News reported that Sol Phenduka admitted that he is faking being poor.
Phenduka explained why he pretends to be struggling financially after a social media user took him to task after he shared a picture in an elevator with Kaya 959 co-worker Sizwe Dhlomo.
He suggested it was the best way to avoid trouble, although he didn’t specify which kind he was referring to.
