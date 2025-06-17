Sol Phenduka confirmed that he is now a father of two after keeping it a secret from his Podcast and Chill co-hosts

Fans showed Sol Phenduka love on social media and sent him heartfelt congratulatory messages

Sol Phenduka previously admitted that he fakes being poor and shared the reason why he does so

Sol Phenduka responded to love after becoming a dad again. Image: solphenduka

Source: Instagram

Halala! Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka has become a father for the second time after welcoming a daughter.

Sol Phenduka secretly welcomes baby number 2

The former 5FM radio host, who celebrated his daughter’s birthday amid backlash, confirmed that he welcomed a new baby during a Podcast and Chill episode aired on YouTube on Monday, 16 June 2025.

Ghost Lady had long suspected that Sol Phenduka was expecting a child, but was keeping it a secret from the rest of the Podcast and Chill crew. During a game of confessions, Ghost Lady submitted a confession that she thought someone within the Podcast and Chill crew was expecting a child but keeping it a secret.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Sol Phenduka initially refused; he was expecting a baby, but Ghost Lady and the rest of the team pointed out that he had dropped several hints. The Big Brother Mzansi alum eventually folded and admitted he had welcomed a new baby girl on Wednesday, 11 June 2025, at around 7:30 am.

Sol Phenduka responds to love after becoming a dad again

On X, social media user @Lesley03805143 congratulated Sol Phenduka and asked him how he felt about becoming a dad for the second time. The post was captioned:

“@Solphendukaa awwwww Brooo congratulations on being a dad. How are you feeling, my Dawg?🥰👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏”

Sol Phenduka responded to the show of love, writing:

“Thank you. It's truly a beautiful feeling.”

Netizens congratulate Sol Phenduka on baby number 2

Netizens filled the comments section under Phenduka’s response to the fan with congratulatory messages.

Here are some of the reactions:

@_RealMassive said:

“I thought you and MacG were friends. How can you hide this from him? Even if it's a secret, you should've at least told him that you wanted it to be a secret. Ga o mojita bro, anyway, congratulations.”

@Gomo_Motsamai highlighted:

“Congratulations, Sol. Your reaction was priceless. I think you were teary at some point. Congratulations, Sol 🎉”

@Pamela_Skosana gushed:

“Congrats, Sol! 🎉 A Sol-id addition to the family has arrived! 🥹 May God cover you and your family with His love and protection. May your beautiful baby girl be covered and protected by the blood of Jesus. 🙏🏽❤️ Wishing you sleepless nights full of joy and bottles full of blessings. 🍼💫”

Sol Phenduka shared what it feels like to be a dad for the second time. Image: solphenduka

Source: Instagram

Sol Phenduka admits to faking poverty

Meanwhile, Sol Phenduka let fans in on a little secret about his financial standing.

Briefly News reported that Sol Phenduka admitted that he is faking being poor.

Phenduka explained why he pretends to be struggling financially after a social media user took him to task after he shared a picture in an elevator with Kaya 959 co-worker Sizwe Dhlomo.

He suggested it was the best way to avoid trouble, although he didn’t specify which kind he was referring to.

Source: Briefly News