Podcast host Solomzi Phenduka simply dusted off allegations that he hates women with a short and cheeky response

The 38-year-old was criticised after sharing a picture of his seven-year-old daughter's birthday décor, which received mixed reactions from local netizens

Local netizens reacted on social media, stating that Phenduka should not have given fans unwarranted attention, as they said there was nothing wrong with the décor

Solomzi Phenduka reacted to claims that he hates women after posting a cheeky response to a fan who did not like the décor of his daughter’s seventh birthday

The host of Podcast and Chill got mixed reviews from local fans for the décor of his daughter’s birthday and responded to the claims by simply laughing it off.

Podcast host Sol Phenduka gave a cheeky response to online criticism. Image: Solphendukaa/Twitter and solphenduka/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

In response to the claims that he hates women, Phenduka, who faced difficulties voting during the last elections, sent a cheeky response to X user @LWavezzz.

Sol Phenduka claps back on X

Read Sol's response in the tweet below:

After he was criticised for the picture of his daughter’s birthday décor, Phenduka sent the cheeky response saying, “That's a good one”.

Read the tweet that Sol responded to below:

In addition to being a popular podcast host, Phenduka is also known for sharing regular online debates, such as him having the phone numbers of friends’ partners.

The popular podcast and radio host also drew mass reaction from local netizens after he questioned why African parents are giving their children English names.

Sol Phenduka is a radio personality and host of 'Podcast and Chill'. Image: solphenduka.

Source: Instagram

Fans defend Phenduka

Local netizens reacted on social media, stating that Phenduka should not have given the X user any attention, saying he has every right to celebrate his daughter’s birthday in his own way.

G_mapaya is shocked:

“People can be funny.”

Sesh_NL said Sol is counting his pennies:

“We are with you Sol and @MacGUnleashed in these trying times.”

imza_IMM said Sol did not decorate the party:

“That time it was decorated by women.”

Green_terro is frustrated:

“But you guys were just so stupid, Sol honestly. I agree that cancel culture is most times silly & hypocritical. But nani nje nenze ubulima, some things are just obviously dom & stupid and this was one of them. Can't say I feel sorry for y’all.”

HacksEric expected the criticism:

“Nobody cared about what was said in that podcast until that DStv deal happened this is what they've been waiting for.”

Darksteal75 said Sol should have ignored the fan:

“But why are you making her famous though?”

Nqobela is looking forward to the next episode of Podcast and Chill:

“Looking forward to a new week and new episode. Success is killing them slowly.”

Nceba_p supports Sol:

“You’re a great father man, keep it up, but keep Mac in check, I already don’t listen to Andrew Tate because he spoke bad about SA.”

Mulinda076 was unfazed:

“They are getting desperate Chief.”

Shipagift expects more reaction:

“Lol, we gonna watch today's episode angisho guys.”

Sol Pheduka opens up about Mzansi ‘huns’

As reported by Briefly News, podcast and radio host Sol Phenduka shared some advice about South African women.

The Podcast and Chill host said he sees things as a DJ who is able to survey the way women act, and he shared his advice with the rest of Mzansi.

