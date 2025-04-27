Sol Phenduka caught flak with his co-host MacG when they discussed Minnie Dlamini's doomed romance with Dr Brian Monaisa

The Podcast and Chill personalities became a trending topic following outrage over MacG's speculations about Minnie Dlamini's body odour

Many people thought Sol Phenduka should have had a different reaction, especially after noticing his recent post about his daughter

Sol Phenduka was also caught in the controversy around MacG's two cents on Minnie Dlamini. MacG made bizarre remarks about the media personality when he tried to figure out why she was going through another breakup.

Sol Phenduka called out for silence when MacG insulted Minnie Dlamini, Image: macgunleashed / Instagram / Lefty Shivambu / Getty Images

Source: UGC

Online users on X had a lot to say after noticing that Sol Phenduka was celebrating his daughter. People flooded the comment section of the Podcast and Chill co-host's post, ranting about MacG's disparaging comments about Minnie Dlamini.

Sol Phenduka tries to celebrate daughter's birthday

Following the latest Podcast and Chill episode where MacG speculated that Minnie does not smell good, Sol Phenduka caught some heat as he was involved in the discussion. Although Sol gave a different reason about why he thinks Minnie and Dr Brian broke up, some viewers were not happy that he did not discourage his colleagues from making derogatory comments about Minnie and only laughed along.

The criticisms against Sol came after he shared a post about his daughter amid the controversy, which also affected MacG's wife. Sol revealed that he was celebrating his daughter's birthday. He posted a photo of his child's birthday cake and decorations to celebrate her seventh birthday. Read the post by Sol below:

MacG's wife came under fire too after her husband's comments about Minnie Dlamini. Image: @joy_zelda / X

Source: Twitter

SA drags Sol Phenduka over MacG

Online users took the opportunity to criticise Sol for not defending Minnie. Many believed that, as a father to a girl child, Sol should have been more sensitive to MacG's vulgar comments Minnie.

@Limpooi17 said:

"It’s truly heartbreaking to see someone raising a daughter while supporting a friend who speaks so degradingly about women. We have a responsibility to set a better example. Please do better. "

@AuntyScoobyDoo commented:

"You have a girl child ,hayi Sol you need to do better ngwana ko gae, happy birthday to the little one."

@JamesZwane07 demanded:

"You guys should apologise for that nonsense."

@PreciousZamaDub asked:

"You have a daughter? So why did you find it funny when your coworker was degrading a woman?"

@PoleloMota39131 remarked:

"You have just ruined your child’s birthday 🚮🚮All you have to do is to reprimand your friend if uyabheda, or ucenge ispani boy?"

@Sza_NaHlalithwa added:

"Having a daughter and not being able to ukukhuza your friend who’s also a father to a daughter btw, saying degrading and disrespectful things about women is diabolical. 😏🚮"

@Naki_Nephawe said:

"Imagine one day someone says that about your daughter."

@xoli23403 was sarcastic:

"Oh you have a daughter wow, and you laugh when a woman is degraded, how nice."

Sol Phenduka laughs at pic of him in 'BB Mzansi'

Briefly News previously reported that many might not know that Sol Phenduka is a Big Brother Mzansi alumnus. A throwback picture of the popular radio presenter in the Big Brother Mzansi house has left him and other netizens rolling on the floor with laughter.

Sol Phenduka competed in the first season of Big Brother Mzansi. The Kaya 959 presenter’s run in Big Brother Mzansi Secrets Edition was impressive and finished 5th. Social media user @Bongani_khowa07 shared a throwback picture of a younger and slimmer Sol Phenduka with a mohawk in the Big Brother Mzansi Season 1 house.

In a light-hearted response, the Diqabang hitmaker remarked that he also couldn’t believe it was him and added laughing emojis.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News