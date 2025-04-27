MacG's comments about Minnie Dlamini following her breakup from Dr Brian Monaisa have put a target on his wife, Naledi Monamodi

The Podcast and Chill host blasted Minnie Dlamini, speculating that she cannot find love because she smells

Online users were enraged by MacG's thoughts on Minnie Dlamini and soon aimed at his wife, Naledi Monamodi

MacG has been a hot topic ever since he discussed Minnie Dlamini. The creator of one of the top podcasts in Africa landed in hot water after speaking badly about the media personality.

Mac G's comments about Minnie Dlamini end with his wife Naledi Monamodi getting dragged. Image: @mcgunleshed / Instagram / NalediMonamodi / Facebook

A lot of attention soon turned to Naledi, MacG's wife, amid the outrage over Minnie Dlamini. Many people questioned how Mac G's frequent controversial comments about women affect his wife.

MacG's wife Naledi dragged

X user @joy_zelda recently went viral with 500,000 views after hitting back at MacG after he insulted Minnie Dlamini. In the tweet, the popular X personality questioned whether Naledi also had a body odour, just as MacG has said about Minnie. See the post about Naledi below:

Despite the backlash on X, the Podcast and Chill YouTube channel has been thriving. The podcast's subscribers continue to grow even after the episode where MacG discussed Minnie Dlamini. Social Blade shows that the podcast reached more than 10,000 since the release of the episode.

MacG's 'Podcast and Chill' got more subscribers after his comments about Minnie Dlamini. Image: Luza Studios

MacG's past Minnie Dlamini attack

MacG is no stranger to controversy, especially when it comes to his comments on Pop Culture moments. Briefly News reported that MacG made vulgar remarks about Minnie in the past and many people encouraged her to sue him.

Naledi catches heat over MacG

Many expressed curiosity about how Naledi copes as Mac G's wife. Some people speculated that she may agree with a lot of his views since they are married.

@Bokang_BigSis said:

"Mac G’s wife shouldn’t have accepted that proposal 🤦🏽‍♀️ what kind of husband is this?🔫 "

@Zaddy_Swag wrote:

"You tell me Mac G’s wife doesn’t call him out for being misogynistic?"

@Mbanguba_ asked:

"Why must it be okay to attack other woman but not his woman?"

@ZeeymoreZiningi wrote:

"Why doesn’t Naledi teach her husband manners?, when MacG talks about women in this manner, what does she say to him?? If you come for people you don’t get to dictate how they respond to you."

@l_phomolo defended Naledi:

"Stop making Naledi a victim of things she knows nothing about. Mac is an old man. Naledi cannot tell him what to say and what not to say even if she wanted. Le ska tshaba Mac la tshabela go Naledi. Call Mac G out and leave his wife out of it."

@ngwanyana_pta added:

"His wife really doesn't deserve the backlash. Why not go for Mac G himself?"

@fulani_noma wrote:

"We shouldn't give him a pass. The wife is innocent and doesn't deserve to be dragged for this."

SA drag MacG as wife calls him out

Briefly News previously reported that MacG was in stitches after his gorgeous wife dragged him in a voice note about his tendency to pee on the toilet seat and not wipe.

MacG and his wife, Naledi, have settled into married life after tying the knot, but they are now facing new challenges in getting to know each other.

In one of the latest episodes of Podcast and Chill, the host played a voice note he received from his wife, in which she complained about him constantly messing on the toilet seat.

