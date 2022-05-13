Controversial media personality MacG has come under fire from social media users following his remarks on the latest Podcast and Chill episode

In the latest episode, the podcaster compared media personality Minnie Dlamini to Zodwa Wabantu, saying they are in the same industry

Peeps felt MacG was out of line and the Homeground presenter must take legal action against him

MacG left Mzansi fuming after the latest episode of his podcast Podcast and Chill. The media personality was accused of disrespecting Minnie Dlamini after comparing her to raunchy dancer Zodwa Wabantu.

MacG sparked a heated debate after his utterances regarding Minnie Dlamini. Image: @macgunleashed and @minniedlamini

Minnie Dlamini has been trending for the wrong reasons on social media lately. First, it was the allegations that she cheated on her husband, Quinton Jones, with Edwin Sodi. Now she is being harassed by MacG unprovoked.

The Podcast and Chill host sparked a heated debate with his utterances, TimesLIVE reports. Many accused him of always trying to bring women down by dissing them on social media.

Some peeps even called on Minnie Dlamini to take legal action against MacG because his statement was disrespectful to her and her brand.

@sewelankoana said:

"Really needs to sue this boy and be serious about the lawsuit. This is way out of line and damaging to her brand. It's high time South Africans take a case seriously or atleast take their brand seriously. If Minnie doesn’t sue MacG for this, hai, I give up."

@Azzah_Smith added:

"As a chiller, I love MacG, bro, but for him to say, "Minnie Dlamini is like Zodwa Wabantu," that was really out of line. You can't be saying malicious allegations against a woman, bro. We should respect women. Nah, man!!"

@Empress_Ipsy replied:

"@MacGUnleashed is pressed because Minnie once advocated for him to be canceled, heal man. Anyway, that is just typical generational Gents talk. These guys must be swapping notes Guy really hates women. The level of disrespect he continues to subject women to is appalling."

