Many South African celebrities have beautiful homes worth millions of Rands and Minnie Dlamini's home is no exception

The TV presenter once gave her 4.8 million Instagram followers a sneak peek inside her double-story home as she was redesigning it

Minnie had teamed up with Morelli Rugs to make her home even more beautiful, opening up about it on social media, she said she loved the outcome

Earlier this year, actress and TV host Minnie Dlamini hinted that she was moving back to her house following her split with ex-husband Quinton Johns.

"In this new phase of my life, redesigning my home has been a huge part of reclaiming my identity " she wrote on Instagram.

She said the company that she worked with to redesign her home offered to bring a variety of her favorite options so she could see what worked better in her space.

"@morellirugs are super beautiful which made my decision-making very difficult. Happy customer " she added.

In the comments section, fans and other celebrities admired Minnie's beautiful home and wished her all the best as she started the new phase of her life. @ thorisomagongwa said:

"A woman who chooses her truth and happiness over comfort and the norms of society is worth calling a woman ❤️ salute keep winning "

@zerorestrictions wrote:

"You know you are winning in life when they bring different options so that you can see which one works best ❤️some of us have to make the decision online/at the store....if it doesn’t work when you get home then hai asazi "

@dr_xoli_mdletshe said:

"We are proud of you A Queen doesn’t take off her crown no matter what."

@megangallie_

"You said Versace on the floor "

Sitting and dining room

