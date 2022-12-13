Radio and TV personality Somizi Mhlongo is one of the most successful celebrities in South Africa

The media personality has a few beautiful homes all over the country, and he has not shied away from flaunting them on his social media platforms

In this article, Briefly News gives you a sneak peek inside Somizi Mhlogo's beautiful Zimbali mansion in KwaZulu Natal

Inside Somizi Mhlongo's stunning Zimbali mansion. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Somizi is one of the highly celebrated media personalities in Mzansi, and having been in the industry for over 20 years, he has solidified his name in the entertainment industry.

According to ZAlebs, Somizi owns five houses in the country, one in Fourways, Parys, Soweto, Daifern Gold Estate, and Zimbali Coastal Resort. The publication also claims that Somizi's Zimbali home, which he bought back in 2019, cost him R6 million.

Here is a look inside Somizi's Zimbali home balcony, kitchen, bathroom, and living room based on his Instagram posts.

The Balcony

Flexing his luxurious home balcony last year, the award-winning media personality wrote on Instagram:

"God's window.....my own amazing forest......my favorite weather......DND...I'm not leaving home today...."

The kitchen

Back in 2020, Somizi showed off his mouth-watering lunch meal prepared in his Zimbali home kitchen and wrote:

"Lunch time......we are here to eat not play..."

The living room

Giving his fans a look inside his Zimbali home living room, Somizi wrote:

"Been like this all day......just brushed my teeth....saving water today.....will bathe before bed time if I remember.... HUZB"

The bathroom

