Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has applauded the award winning Rapper Cassper Nyovest for another successful #FillUp event

Cassper Nyovest made history again and filled up his hometown stadium, Mmabatho stadium, in Mahikeng, North West, this past weekend, 3 December 2022

In a video that Somizi shared on Instagram, he said he would love to dedicate the video to giving Cassper his followers

Somizi shows love to Cassper Nyovest following the successful #FillUpMmabathoStadium. Image: @somizi/Instagram and @casspernyovest/Twitter

Somizi shared heartwarming words in a video as he spoke about the success of Cassper Nyovest's #FillUpMmabathoStadium.

He said Cassper did an outstanding job as everything was perfect, from the production, sound, and amazing performances.

"What Cassper did was Godly, and it was nothing less of a miracle. That young man is gifted, blessed, he is the chosen one. The level of humanity was there, I could smell it and feel like it," Somizi said.

Somizi said he wished that people could all support each other like Cassper was supported that day. He also shared that he had the privilege to introduce Cassper on stage. He added:

"He performed for 3 hours non-stop! He gave us an amazing perfomance. The crowd, the audience that supported him were there with him and that was great to witness. I would also like to give credit to his team, Cassper has an amazing dedicated team."

Following the successful event, Cassper also took to his social media platforms and thanked everyone, from Sponsors, fans, and his team.

"Thank you so match for your support. I am nothing but grateful. I am humbled and overwhelmed. I wanna come back next year. Y’all coming ??? #FillUpMmabathoStadium," he tweeted.

