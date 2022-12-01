Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest is living his best life, and he is not shy to show it all off on social media

The rapper left people talking on Twitter after posting his luxurious cars on a viral video as he prepares for his Fill Up Mmabatho stadium event

Fans, including his friend and business partner, Lekau Sehoana, have since reacted in the comments section

Cassper Nyovest flexes his expensive cars. Image: @casspernyovest/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Cassper Nyovest is all set for the Fill-Up Mmabatho Stadium event, and he revealed this in a viral video showing off his expensive cars, a Bently and McLaren, with the caption that read:

"Di landile tse Stout. Maftown is buzzing!!!! 4 days to go!!! #FillUpMmabathoStadium."

The event will take place this coming Saturday, 3 December, in his hometown, Mahikeng, in the North West.

In the comments section, fans could not help but admire Cassper's cars. Others shared their excitement for the highly anticipated event.

Reacting to Cassper's clip, Businessman Lekau Sehoana, @LekauSehoana, said:

"Thanks for driving down the McLaren at least i’ll have Transport."

@102Rapsta wrote:

"The cars remind me of the skit at the end of Remote Control feat. Sumbody (..mfananya o Cassper Nyovest, Bentley ke eng Bentley ash' 63 kea Banka ntho eo, wae kolota)"

@Ntandaz38837141 said:

"I like your cars Grootman... especially that Bentley, so elegant "

@TsarayoPa:

"Drive with care, Mahikeng potholes are bad."

Cassper Nyovest Flexes With His R6 Million Jewellery: "I'm the Only Rapper in SA Who Wears Real Stuff

In another article, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest took a swipe at a fellow rapper.

In a viral video, Cassper mentions that he was wearing clothes from his upcoming Root of Fame collections and sneakers from the V2s 98 Root of Fame collection. He continues and mentions that his watch and necklaces alone could buy a fleet of high-end cars. He also kiddingly said he is the only rapper who wears original items.

He added: "And you know with the ice I don't play. I am the only rapper in SA who wears the real stuff. It's either an Apple Watch or something else. This is a Golf 8 GTI with all the specs, The chain is a V-Class, and this is an M4."

