The South African Police Service has officially opened an investigation that led to the death of six people, including Mpura and Killer Kau

The tragedy occurred on Monday while the pair and their entourage were making their way to Rustenburg

The police have appealed to the masses to adhere to regulations on the road and the lockdown restrictions as it was alleged the accident took place beyond curfew hours

The police have opened an investigation into the deaths of Mpura, Killer Kau and four others. They are allegedly looking into culpable homicide after the fatal car accident that took place in Marikana on Monday.

TshisaLIVE reported that the department of transport, roads and community safety spokesperson Boitshoko Moremi confirmed that six people lost their lives in a head-on collision in Rustenburg.

“An investigation is under way to establish the cause of the accident. We are again appealing to people to adhere to the regulations as most accidents happen way past curfew time.”

Updated reports of the tragic incident have revealed that two cars were involved and only one person survived in the vehicle that was carrying Mpura and Killer Kau.

Mpura and Killer Kau sadly pass away in tragic car accident

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans were left reeling on Monday afternoon when the news of the death of Amapiano artists Killer Kau and Mpura hit social media. Initially, celebrities posted heartbreak emojis online but would not disclose who had passed.

Eventually, Amapiano pioneer Mr JazziQ took to Twitter to confirm the passing of his friends in a sad post. The music producer was later joined by Riky Rick, who also shared a heartbreaking post bidding farewell to his industry peers.

Sunday World reported that the pair died on their way to a gig to Rustenburg.

