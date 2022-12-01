Former Homeground presenter Minnie Dlamini has released the poster for her first feature film, The Honeymoon

According to the viral poster, the highly awaited film has been scheduled to hit cinemas on 31 March 2023

South African celebrities and netizens expressed their excitement for the film on Minnie's Instagram post

Minnie Dlamini has unveiled the poster for her first feature film, The Honeymoon.

Minnie Dlamini's film 'The Honeymoon' will premiere on 31 March 2023. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Dlamini, who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry, including TV and sports presenting, has now taken on the role of an actress.

Even though The Honeymoon is not Minnie's acting debut, it is nonetheless her first major screen appearance. According to ZAlebs, Minnie played Twins on Rockville alongside Boity Thulo.

On Instagram, Minnie shared a poster for the film ahead of its premiere on 31 March 2023. Minnie, Tumi Morake, and Kajal Bagwadeen, the movie's stars, can be seen lounging on the beach in the poster.

While the actresses can be seen having a good time on the beach, ZAlebs reported that the beach trip was prompted by angst.

The story directed by Bianca Isaac follows three friends identified as Lu, Noks, and Kat to Zanzibar after one of the got dumped ahead of her wedding. The getaway was initially planned to be the couple's honeymoon destination.

Minnie Dlamini's followers react to The Honeymoon poster

@skcoza shared:

"Come on with it "

@sivngesi posted:

"Superstar"

@traceylange commented:

" cannot wait to see it! Congrats Gorgeous!"

@pitsiafrica replied:

"Omg, this looks like fun "

@b.o.n.a.n.i said:

"Comes out on my birthday "

@bathabz1981 reacted:

"Wow ❤️ I can't wait to see."

@ibusisiweradebe also said:

"Gorgeous, gorgeous girls ❤️"

@sahiphopday2day added:

"Eeeeeh This looks expensive "

Musa Khawula causes a stir after alleging Minnie Dlamini slept her way to the top of the showbiz industry

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Musa Khawula has South African celebrities shaking in their boots each time he uploads a new video on his fast-growing YouTube channel.

The controversial entertainment blogger has intrigued his viewers with his unfiltered commentary and hot gossip.No one is safe on Khawula's channel. From the look of things, he will be dropping facts, as no celeb is yet to sue him.

Minnie Dlamini caught strays in the latest video that has left many jaws on the floor. Khawula claimed that the seasoned television presenter and reality TV star slept with top bosses at the DSTV offices so she can secure gigs, ZAlebs reports.

