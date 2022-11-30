Sandile Mfusi, popularly known as Masandi, stole the show at the 2022 Crown Gospel Awards after showing up with his mother as his date

The star who was nominated for the Best Newcomer and Best Music Video awards walked away with the Best Music Video Award for the hit Ithemba

The talented star shared a glimpse of what went down at the star-studded awards ceremony in a video

Congratulations are in order for singer and actor Sandile Mfusi, popularly known as Masandi, for winning big at the Crown Gospel Awards.

‘Uzalo’ actor Masandi bagged the Best Music Video award at the 2022 Crown Gospel Awards. Image: @masandiworld.

The star, who rose to prominence for his acting role in the local soapie, Uzalo, won the award for Best Music Video at the prestigious ceremony.

According to ZAlebs, the multi-talented star was in the running for the Best Newcomer and Best Music Video awards. He bagged the Best Music Video award for his hit Ithemba.

Taking to his Instagram page, the ecstatic singer shared a clip detailing how his evening went down, and fans could help but notice that his plus one was his lovely mother, who looked like the queen she is. He wrote:

"Ngiswele amagama okubonga ❤️ and what a blessing it was to have my mother as my date for the night, on that stage, receiving the award. Grateful! #Crowns15."

Mzansi congratulated him on the big win. Others lauded him for honouring his mother to be his plus-one at the event.

@noss_dhlomo said:

"Proud of you, Sandile. Witnessing your rise to greatness is amazing. All glory to Jesus! ."

@anhappyness commented:

"Your mom as your date, this was the cutest moment ever... Congratulations masandi and may God keep on blessing you on your calling ."

@thabi.gumz wrote:

"God’s in the neighbourhood ❤️!!"

@naledimshengu added:

"Well deserved. Congratulations ."

@mrs_nnndaba noted:

"A beautiful win . Congratulations maSandi."

Slikour sues Nota Baloyi over voice notes, controversial music exec brags about being a “Cyber war criminal”

In more entertainment News, Briefly News also reported that Nota Baloyi is in trouble with the law again. Skwatta Kamp member Slikour has again taken legal action against the controversial music exec.

The rapper is suing Kwesta's former manager after he allegedly cyber-bullied him via WhatsApp voice notes. In the messages, Nota Baloyi can be heard bragging that he's a "cyber war criminal".

ZAlebs reports that he went on to threaten to destroy Slikour's reputation with just one social media post. He went on to share that the internet is going to be "littered" with Slikour's shame.

