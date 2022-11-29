Refilwe Modiselle has continued to make a name for herself in showbiz, particularly in the fashion industry

The stunning model revealed on her official Instagram account that she won the Most Stylish Changemaker award at the South African Style Awards

South African netizens and A-list celebrities beamed with pride in the viral post's comments section

Refilwe Modiselle was named the Most Stylish Changemaker at the South African Style Awards.

Refilwe Modiselle's post celebrating bagging the Most Stylish Changemaker award at the South African Style Awards has gone viral. Image: @refilwemodiselle

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, the lavish ceremony took place at the Zebra Square Gallery in the Hyde Park Shopping Centre.

Refilwe, beaming with pride, shared pictures of herself receiving the award. A lengthy caption accompanied the four photos.

Refilwe thanked the South African Style Awards organisers for honouring her.

"Gratitude to @zebrasquare001 #SAStyleAwards2023 for giving me the honour of “Most Stylish ChangeMaker” And to celebrate at the announcement dinner amongst some of the most special award recipients too is humbling. "

The stunner went on to say that the award was given to her for her consistency in the fashion game rather than her style. Refilwe said she has been a game-changer for a long time.

Refilwe added that her inability to conform to stereotypes of what a black girl should look like contributed to her seeking ways to break boundaries.

"From a 13-year-old girl who the world had a lot to say & dictate to in saying “you have no place in this world because you don’t fit a prototype that’s comfortable to society…..” to a hard-working, life-giving, black woman that’s broken boundaries for generations to come in the change she’s brought for the unseen/ marginalised."

The post hit many online peeps' timelines. Netizens left sweet messages of congratulations to the star. Even Refilwe's famous sister Bontle Modiselle gushed about the nod in the comments section.

@bontle.modiselle said:

"I love you so much baby…love of my life ❤️"

@vusidawg replied:

"You already know, mad love ❤️‍"

@styles_by_goitse commented:

" to a special legacy, love the last pic ❤️❤️"

@nyanisobhengu replied:

"So well deserving too "

@candy1fs wrote:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations babe."

@sanellexm reacted:

"Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️ an absolute change maker."

@mbu.kamolane

"The sky is the limit."

