Slikour is suing Nota Baloyi again after the music exec reportedly humiliated him in voice notes he sent him on WhatsApp

The controversial music exec bragged that he's a cyber bully in the messages he sent Slikour threatening to ruin his reputation

According to reports, Slikour's lawsuit states that Kwesta's former manager's voice notes humiliated and belittled him

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nota Baloyi is in trouble with the law again. Skwatta Kamp member Slikour has again taken legal action against the controversial music exec.

Slikour is suing Nota Baloyi again over WhatsApp voice notes. Image: @lavidanota, @slikouronlife

Source: Instagram

The rapper is suing Kwesta's former manager after he allegedly cyber bullied him via WhatsApp voice notes. In the messages, Nota Baloyi can be heard bragging that he's a "cyber war criminal".

ZAlebs reports that he went on to threaten to destroy Slikour's reputation with just one social media post. He went on to share that the internet is going to be "littered" with Slikour's shame.

According to the publication, Slikour's lawsuit states that Nota's voice notes humiliated and disparaged him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Slikour wins defamation case against Nota Baloyi

Earlier on this year, Slikour filed a R250 000 lawsuit and won his case against Nota after he made defamatory allegations on social media.

Nota Baloyi begs for prayers after being ordered to pay DJ Shimza R200k in damages

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Nota Baloyi begged Mzansi for prayers. The controversial music exec is going through a lot these days.

He has been hogging headlines for all the wrong reasons for the past few weeks. His estranged wife and singer Berita recently shared that they've ended their relationship and DJ Shimza won a defamation case against him.

Kwesta's former manager was instructed to pay the DJ over R200 000 in damages. Taking to Twitter, Nota revealed that he feels that's it's about time Mzansi prays for him.

Social media users took to the opinionated media personality's timeline to share their thoughts on his posts. Some offered him sound advice. They said he doesn't need prayers but needs some time off social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News