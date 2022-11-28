Uyajola 9/9 viewers have shared concerns after a sangoma who was caught cheating on the show's latest episode threatened to bewitch Jub Jub

Fans weighed in on the episode and slammed the sangoma for making threats because he had been caught red-handed

Others said the sangomas were supposed to use their powers to see if there was infidelity in the relationship instead of involving Jub Jub

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Jub Jub's fans are concerned for his well-being after a sangoma who was exposed on his show made some damning threats against the star.

A sangoma caught cheating on 'Uyajola 9/9' has threatened to bewitch Jub Jub. Image: @official_jubjub.

Source: Instagram

The latest episode had Mzansi glued to their TV screens as Jub Jub did what he does best. The TV presenter and his crew exposed a sangoma who was cheating on his woman, also a sangoma.

According to ZAlebs, peeps couldn't help but share concerns after the cheating sangoma vowed to deal with the show's presenter. Twitter users wondered whether the show would be cancelled if the sangoma kept to his word.

Uyajola 9/9 viewers share reactions

@takimawela said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"#Uyajola99 The Sangoma said he is going to bewitch Jub Jub. Is this the end of Uyajola 99?"

@AdvoBarryRoux wrote:

"Marriages and relationships of today. If you are not cheating. Then your partner is cheating on you. No love. No loyalty. Making singles think twice about falling in love and getting married. #Uyajola99."

@YMCMB_queen wrote:

"Sangoma's who don't see Jub jub coming #Uyajola99."

Fans defend Connie Ferguson after Musa Khawula suggested Zikhona Sodlaka is more talented than the star

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Musa Khawula pressed the wrong buttons when he came after one of South Africa's favourite actresses Connie Ferguson in a recent clip.

The controversial blogger who has been charting Twitter trends for his unfiltered commentary on his YouTube channel was heavily blasted for dragging the unproblematic Connie Ferguson.

According to ZAlebs, Khawula came after the actress following a recent clip she shared on her Instagram page, seemingly suggesting that she replaced her late husband, Shona Ferguson, in the Netflix blockbuster Kings Of Joburg.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News