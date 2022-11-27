Musa Khawula came under fire from Mzansi social media users when he blasted Connie Ferguson in a recent video

The controversial blogger suggested that the veteran star should leave the Kings Of Joburg role for more talented people, like Sonis Mbele

Social media users blasted Khawula for undermining Connie's acting skills and also for the way he delivered his message

Musa Khawula pressed the wrong buttons when he came after Connie Ferguson in a recent clip.

Fans have defended Connie Ferguson from Musa Khawula after he said she couldn't act. Image: @khawula_musa and @connie_ferguson.

Source: Instagram

The controversial blogger who has been charting Twitter trends for his unfiltered commentary on his YouTube channel was heavily blasted for dragging the unproblematic Connie Ferguson.

According to ZAlebs, Khawula came after the actress following a recent clip she shared on her Instagram page, seemingly suggesting that she replaced her late husband, Shona Ferguson, in the Netflix blockbuster Kings Of Joburg.

The controversial YouTuber went on to tell the veteran actress to give people who are actually talented a chance instead of taking the roles for herself. He said:

"You must replace her in the Kings of Joburg because I know you would wear that role better. Connie sits back and nurse your grandchildren and give people who are talented a chance."

Fans react to Musa Khawula's rants

@Powerful_Noble1 said:

"There’s no way he thinks Sonia is a better thespian than Connie."

@NqobileCele01 added:

"He is telling the truth. I've also spoken to 2 people in the industry, and they say she is the worst to work with, like the word was fitting."

@BubbleBlueBabe

"I blame those who enable this murderer. He killed somebody, nothing entertaining about this! Is it a crime to be in the spotlight that we all think it's ok to be nasty or bully others?"

@Joyfield16 noted:

"Yah hey! I really judge people who enjoy Musa Khawula's content. One does not really have to be disrespectful and nasty to dish out gossip. Oh my gosh!!! I just can't."

