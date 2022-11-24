A young traditional healer prophesied about DJ Sumbody'd demise on social media in September

The lady shared her vision with a Tweet, and Mzansi is only now realising how she was almost precise

Social media users were shocked at how she foresaw the events and said they respected her calling

A traditional healer foretold DJ Sumbody's demise on Twitter. Image: @umakhosi99/Twitter and @djsumbodysa/Instagram

South Africans are still reeling from DJ Sumbody's death, and as they mourned on social media, a traditional healer's old tweet was dug up.

The young lady with the Twitter handle @umakhosi99 posted on 25 September about DJ Sumbody's demise or someone associated with him in the music industry. She wrote:

"Prophetic warning to all DJ’s, especially those who have featured DJ Sumbody. There’s one DJ in particular, I can’t mention a name, but he’s going to be severely injured in the head by an off-balanced speaker, heavy bleeding leading to death or mental illness."

Her vision was not 100 % correct, but it was eery how close she was, and the fact that she mentioned Dj Sumbody directly spooked many people.

Last Sunday morning, the amapiano DJ was gunned down with his bodyguard in Johannesburg.

Tweeps were awed by the woman's spiritual gifts; some asked her to give them lotto numbers in the DMs.

@GivenKruger asked:

"What if she interacted with the killers before it happened? One of them could be her boyfriend or came to consult about the murder. Just a possibility because if not, it's just a mere coincident."

@dazzlenyts said:

"I see things that are about to happen in my life in dreams, and they are never too accurate."

@TMgubhela tweeted:

"The fact that she mentioned his name and the accuracy of his injuries. Better than Maweni in my book."

@WellemNyatsang wrote:

"Please give lotto numbers Gogo, inbox me."

@gudlyf2020 stated:

"Very scary."

@maplankane mentioned:

"I respect your calling, God and your ancestors gave you wisdom."

@umakhosi99 said:

"I respect iDlozi lakho Gogo.'

