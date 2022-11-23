DJ Sumbody's death unearthed some details about his private life, including that he was cheating on his wife

The star's alleged side chick came under fire from his sister when she shared a sweet video tribute of the moments they shared

The sister told her to stop seeking attention by posting unnecessary videos while disrespecting his legal wife

DJ Sumbody's alleged side chick was put in her place by the late star's sister. According to reports online, the lady posted a tribute video following the star's untimely passing.

DJ Sumbody’s younger sister blasted his side chick for posting a romantic video. Image: @djsumbodysa.

The romantic video, which has already gone viral on social media, turned heads as peeps dished their thoughts.

ZAlebs reports that a woman claiming to be the late Monate Mpolaye hitmaker's little sister lashed out at the lady, telling her to show some decency.

Screenshots of the spicy response shared on the popular gossip page, The Popcorn Room, show that DJ Sumbody's sister told the lady to respect the family and wife of the deceased. The message read:

“I don’t know why you would post such on social media. I’m his lil sister. This video is the most insensitive thing you did. You’re inconsiderate of the family and his wife, my sister.

“This is very tacky and distasteful. As a woman, you should know better and do better. Stop being petty, love, no one will throw you a petty party. You just wanna be a glorified side chick that’s not even recognized. Do have a good day"

