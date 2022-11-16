Social media is awash with speculations that American-based South African stars Thuso Mbedu and Trevor Noah are in a romantic relationship

The two recently had an interview on Trevor Noah's award-winning show, The Daily Show and peeps thought they looked cute together

Fans have shared mixed reactions to reports that the stars are dating with many pointing out that Trevor Noah allegedly only dates white women

There's word on the street that Thuso Mbedu and Trevor Noah are now more than friends. Social media users have been speculating that South African stars are dating.

Social media users have responded to claims that Trevor Noah and Thuso Mbedu are dating. Image: Getty Images.

Thuso Mbedu was recently a guest on Trevor Noah's show, The Daily Show and the two discussed the star's role in the top-rated action-packed movie, The Woman King.

According to ZAlebs, it was after the interview that fans began speculating that the LA-based stars are dating. Per the publication, a Twitter user with the handle @lungile_sam headed to the micro-blogging platform to make the claims. She tweeted:

"Trevor Noah and Thuso Mbedu are allegedly dating."

Social media users headed to the timeline to share mixed reactions to the claims. Many dismissed the news as fake because they claimed Trevor doesn't date black women.

@QueOrSomething said:

"I know its lies cos Trevor doesn't like black women."

@Amala_Graham commented:

"Y’all just say the most random stuff for clout it’s annoying. They met up once for an interview & now y’all claim they’re dating lol why u lying on Uncle Elon’s app?"

@RealFun05266982 noted:

"It is @ThusoMbedu who has a crush on @Trevornoah and she is sending you to spread this rumour to get @Trevornoah's attention. Otherwise, we all know Trevor Noah dates only white and coloured women."

