Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has allegedly taken legal actions against the unknown peep who has been threatening her

Enhle revealed a while ago that a suspicious number has been blackmailing her with steamy pics of her that she knew nothing about

Enhle said she's tired of people making up rumours about her and even going to lengths of meddling in her personal space

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa made news headlines when she shared screenshots of a conversation with an unknown person. According to the screengrabs, Mlotshwa was being threatened.

Enhle Mbali Mbali Mlotshwa's saucy snaps and tape have allegedly been leaked. Image: @enhlembali

Source: Instagram

The unknown person behind the suspicious number claimed they had Enhle's hot pics. The person further said Enhle had shared the steamy snaps with a man named Peter.

However, ZAlebs reported that It seemed like Black Coffee's ex-wife had no idea what the man was talking about.

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa to take legal action against the unknown man threatening to expose her steamy pics shared with a man named Peter

According to ZAlebs, Enhle Mbali plans to take the unknown person to court. Enhle said she was tired of people meddling in her personal affairs.

After exposing the unknown person, ZAlebs reported that Enhle shared on Instagram that many peeps have recently started making up lies about her.

"I know where things surface and I'm so tired of watching the same pattern happen to me. Lie after lie after lie ..." said Enhle as by reported ZAlebs

However, peeps seem not ready to stop spreading "false" info about the stunner. Recently, a Tweep named claimed on 15 November 2022 that the hot pics leaked. The peep further said there's also a steamy clip.

"I just saw Enhle Mbali's leaked n*des and s*x tape. Baby girl got skills "

In the tweet's comments section, peeps shared mixed reactions. Many wanted to see the saucy video. Lebo said in her replies the snaps and tape got deleted by mistake.

@MrManety said:

"Enhle Mbali has some dignity, and you are trying to bring such down. She’s a woman of class, she will never do such nonsense."

@TMukhwathi shared:

"Without video & image, this tweet remain useless."

@Vandal14Nero22 replied:

"This post is useless without videos and pictures."

@SIMBAROAR1 commented:

" leaked by Her ex boyfriend" using which hand?"

@anz_itumeleng also said:

"Lies detected."

@ThapeloLucas10 also shared:

"Where is the video."

@BotinaBoti1 added:

"Locate me please."

Source: Briefly News