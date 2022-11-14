Kelly Rowland stunned her fans and followers with the recent pictures she shared on her pages

The singer and actress took to her Twitter and Instagram pages to show off her perfect figure in a figure-hugging gown

South Africans took to social media to joke about how radio personality Anele Mdoda must be feeling after seeing the Destiny's Child star looking like a dream

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It seems Anele Mdoda's name will forever pop up each time Destiny's Child star Kelly Rowland shares stunning pictures on social media.

Kelly Rowland left her fans drooling after sharing snaps of her elegant gown online. Image:@kellyrowland

Source: Instagram

Kelly recently left her followers gasping for air after posting stunning pictures from the B2B Gala.

The Coffee singer oozed elegance in a figure-hugging lilac gown. The stunning gown also featured a fish scale design at the top. Kelly Rowland's Instagram followers couldn't help but salivate at the gorgeous singer's look.

Stars like Eniko Hart, Khloe Kardashian and Lala Anthony took to the post's comments section to marvel at the look. South Africans also jumped into the comments section to joke about tagging Anele Mdoda on the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

@damoneroberts said:

"Classic, Beautiful and Damonified! ."

@khloekardashian commented:

"Ok, ok, ok. Wow!!!!! I am speechless! You are so incredibly beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@enikohart wrote:

"GORRRRRG!!! ."

@DjFlair_ added:

"Kodwa uphi u-Anele?"

@aleruchi_ said:

"Now Kelly, tell us what fountain of Beauty you are drinking from."

@KarenCo44205557 added:

"Kelly, you are more beautiful in the gown more beautiful yes, God."

@Spookiloo noted:

"One thing about your short hair will suit you no matter what from DC days ."

Enhle Mbali says a stalker is threatening to expose explicit pictures she allegedly sent to a man named Peter

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Enhle Mbali has been threatened by stalkers claiming to have explicit pictures that the actress shared with a name named Peter.

The star, rumoured to be dating wealthy businessman Peter Sebiloane, addressed the matter in an Instagram Live on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Slay actress shared that some people were trying to pull her down, but they would not succeed because she will prevail.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News