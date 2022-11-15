Itu Khune's supportive wife celebrated her husband graduating from the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS)

The happy event was created in partnership with the PSL to allow soccer players to transition out of the sport successfully

Mzansi peeps were happy for the famous sportsman and joined in on the celebrations on social media

Itu Khune's loving wife, Sphelele, celebrated her husband's graduation from GIBS in some lovely snaps posted online.

The Instagram post where she shared the snaps received overwhelmingly positive attention from followers who were quick to give their own congratulations. laaylaymak posted the snaps online with a loving message detailing how she felt. To which Itu replied by saying:

"Wifey Ke lebogela lerato le support ongfile yona u’ve been there for me since this program started still it ended and I appreciate that about you, NOW WE HERE ❤️ my pillar of strength "

Consistency in love

Looking at Sphelele's Instagram page shows a woman who is constantly supporting and caring for her husband and family while also showing her determination to be a fit and healthy person. Briefly News has also highlighted the news on Facebook.

According to the Independent Online, the course Itu took was part of an initiative between GIBS and the PSL to allow soccer players to transition out of the sport successfully.

Peeps adored the happy news and gave their own heartfelt messages. See the comments below:

ntethelelomabaso said:

"You’re definitely good for Itu. Ever since you came into his life the man has grown in every area. Keep up the good work Mrs K"

mrs_mafereka mentioned:

"He who finds a wife finds a good thing, and obtain favor from the Lord "

usisi_uyangichaza commented:

"To think people, in the beginning, said this relationship wouldn’t last."

moabelo_l17 posted:

"Having a good wife by your side is like printing your own money. Itu you have done well."

honeychild1411 shared:

"Congratulations to both of you, stay blessed. Keep growing and inspiring each other to greater heights, halala ❤️"

2012okhe said:

"Dats what love is all about. Stick to your partner and support each other through thick and thin. Mma Khune you deserve a pat on the back. Keep it that way. ❤️ Khosination."

nontolicious_ mentioned:

"I love you guyz & I pray God’s protection over your union & your family ❤️❤️❤️"

khomotso_rams commented:

"Congratulations to Mzansi’s finest!!❤️"

