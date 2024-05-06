A South African couple went viral on TikTok for their fun take on the Vala Umkhukhu dance challenge

Wearing matching pyjamas, they grooved to amapiano music, impressing viewers with their playful moves

The vibey man's energetic dancing skills earned him comparisons to Beyonce online

A couple turned their living room into an amapiano dance party. Image: @lons_boonkie

A couple wowed Mzansi with their fun take on the trending Vala Umkhukhu dance challenge.

Couple shows off fun amapiano moves

A TikTok video by @lons_boonki shows the couple wearing cute blue and navy pyjamas as they dance to the vibey song Bula Nthweo by DJ Maphorisa, Mahoota, and Vetkuk in their living room.

They are seen pulling off a fun and vibey dance routine as they show off their playful side, winning online admiration,

Check out the cool video below:

Couple wins over Mzansi

The video garnered over 540K views on TikTok and many netizens couldn't stop raving about the couple's fun nature and epic dance moves, praising the man as the real Beyonce of the duo.

Chasing Wholesome|| OSY KHULU wrote:

"He has been waiting for this moment all his life ."

DreamGirl replied:

"He’s so cool. Beyonce of the family."

Bianca Botes said:

"One day is one day, I'll also find my person."

Ntuthuzelo_ said:

"Hai bandla ubhuti wuye ngempela uBeyonce ku le duo (The guy was definitly the Beyonce in this duo)."

Chrestina replied:

"Definition of marry your type."

Siphelele_hazel replied:

"Some people have fun partners shame ."

Ntungwa Mzil said:

"Mina nomuntu wami singamabhimbi (Me and my person can't dance)."

Thobile Mkhize replied:

"Naze nabahle ❤️❤️ (You guys look good)."

Atha said:

"I partner nginayo qha ngishoda nje nge PJ’s (I have a partner, I just don't have PJ's)."

Video captures couple enjoying an impromptu dance

In another story, Briefly News reported that a clip of a dancing couple shared on social media has won the hearts of Mzansi and attracted scores of comments.

The heartwarming moment captures the couple wordlessly performing an impromptu dance, and social media followers couldn't get enough of the pair's romance, commenting that it's evidently still going strong.

Using the handle @Rani, a Twitter user shared the video, and it's proven to be a hit.

