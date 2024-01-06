Global site navigation

Boss Builds Domestic Worker Massive House in Taung, TikTok Video Sparks and Amazement: “Beautiful”
by  Hilary Sekgota
  • A TikTok video shows the grand reveal of a massive house built by a boss for her helper in Taung, North West
  • Colleen's extraordinary act of kindness captured the hearts of thousands of people on social media viewers,
  • The TikTok video of the house led to an outpouring of messages in the comes section for the lucky helper

A domestic worker got a built house for her services
A domestic worker was gifted with a newly built house in Taung, North West. Image: @userchizoba
A compassionate boss named Colleen has turned a dream into reality for her helper in Taung, North West.

Domestic worker gifted a house

The boss gifted her domestic worker a massive house that was specially built for her. One of the helper's loved ones @userchizoba took Mzansi on the exterior and interior tour of the palatial house on TikTok.

House tour video wows the netizens

The heartwarming gesture has not only transformed a life but also gained traction on the platform with more than 205,000 views and 9,000 likes.

The stunning home nestled in a secluded area has become the talk of the town. Viewers are expressing disbelief and admiration for Colleen's overwhelming generosity.

TikTok users congratulate homeowner

The comments section is flooded with congratulatory messages, wishing the fortunate helper a future filled with wonderful memories in her new home.

@jbjabulani3638 mentioned:

"Some people are just angels in the form of human beings. God will multiply her."

@dunim83 stated:

"May Colleen's pockets never run dry. Amen."

@user4601825774694 wrote:

If you are loyal with small things God will trust you with big ones. I'm very happy for you Portia and thanks Colleen you're a good hearted person."

@Janisto added:

"Colleen is the best boss ever may the Lord Almighty keep on blessing her abundantly."

@mpeki said:

"Sesi you have a nice home. May the almighty bless you and your madam."

@mphoooopooo asked:

"Where is madam we want to thank her?"

@charlo shared:

"This is beautiful. My dream is to do this one day, just need to find the right helper."

@user15010796233257 asked:

"Can install nice cupboards for her if she is interested?"

Lady builds house for parents with husband's help

In another article, Briefly News reported that a caring daughter shared a video documenting how she cared for her parents all through the years despite her low income.

While she was working as a house help, the lady was able to build a thatched house for them to have a roof over their heads.

Source: Briefly News

