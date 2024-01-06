Boss Builds Domestic Worker Massive House in Taung, TikTok Video Sparks and Amazement: “Beautiful”
- A TikTok video shows the grand reveal of a massive house built by a boss for her helper in Taung, North West
- Colleen's extraordinary act of kindness captured the hearts of thousands of people on social media viewers,
- The TikTok video of the house led to an outpouring of messages in the comes section for the lucky helper
A compassionate boss named Colleen has turned a dream into reality for her helper in Taung, North West.
Domestic worker gifted a house
The boss gifted her domestic worker a massive house that was specially built for her. One of the helper's loved ones @userchizoba took Mzansi on the exterior and interior tour of the palatial house on TikTok.
House tour video wows the netizens
The heartwarming gesture has not only transformed a life but also gained traction on the platform with more than 205,000 views and 9,000 likes.
The stunning home nestled in a secluded area has become the talk of the town. Viewers are expressing disbelief and admiration for Colleen's overwhelming generosity.
Watch the video below:
TikTok users congratulate homeowner
The comments section is flooded with congratulatory messages, wishing the fortunate helper a future filled with wonderful memories in her new home.
@jbjabulani3638 mentioned:
"Some people are just angels in the form of human beings. God will multiply her."
@dunim83 stated:
"May Colleen's pockets never run dry. Amen."
@user4601825774694 wrote:
If you are loyal with small things God will trust you with big ones. I'm very happy for you Portia and thanks Colleen you're a good hearted person."
@Janisto added:
"Colleen is the best boss ever may the Lord Almighty keep on blessing her abundantly."
@mpeki said:
"Sesi you have a nice home. May the almighty bless you and your madam."
@mphoooopooo asked:
"Where is madam we want to thank her?"
@charlo shared:
"This is beautiful. My dream is to do this one day, just need to find the right helper."
@user15010796233257 asked:
"Can install nice cupboards for her if she is interested?"
Lady builds house for parents with husband's help
In another article, Briefly News reported that a caring daughter shared a video documenting how she cared for her parents all through the years despite her low income.
While she was working as a house help, the lady was able to build a thatched house for them to have a roof over their heads.
