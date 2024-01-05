A group of women surprised their best friend on her 28th birthday in a heartwarming TikTok video

A group of Mzansi women's heartfelt gesture to their dear friend on her birthday had social media users fighting back tears.

A group of women surprising their bestie on her 28th birthday. Image: @Roaryem

Friends thoughtful surprise for their bestie on her birthday

A heartwarming and emotional TikTok video shared by @Roaryem shows the priceless moment of ladies surprising their bestie on her 28th birthday.

In the footage, the birthday girl's friends can be seen arriving at her home excited and full of joy in their vehicles with a lot of treats for the @Roaryem's special day. In the clip, the women are seen hyping their friend up for her birthday; the video ends with the woman blowing out her beautiful cake.

Taking her TikTok @Roaryem was in awe of her friends' grand gesture saying:

"“A Pleasant Surprise:” TikTok Video Captures Emotional Moment as Women Shower Bestie With Love on Her 28th. @Eve @Ellah_ @Penni_L."

Watch the video below:

SA moved by the sweet moment.

The women's friendship reaction captured on camera has melted hearts across the internet. The video has since gone viral on TikTok, leaving many netizens touched by the thoughtful gesture and the power of true friendship.

Nelisiwe Rakgwadi said:

"All I see is a reflection of how hard you also give to people.. It's you babe."

Cover shoe stopper wrote:

"I need friends like these .no competition, jealousy but to love each other loudly."

Thaele Sbabi added:

"Imagine having friends that gets so excited about your birthday. Hope you guy reciprocates…this is nice to watch."

Maria’s Diary advised @Roaryem saying:

"I pray every day for true friendships. Cherish them. People like them are rare."

Roxette Nhlamu Nwa'Chauke gushed over @Roaryem's video adding:

"This is so special. I can’t wait for these kind of friends."

Mo simply said:

"It’s how excited they are to be making you happy. Friendship is really such a gem."

