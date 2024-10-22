“Not This Again”: Wife Abandons Defeated Husband in the Car to Sulk in Parking Lot, Video Trends
- Yoh, mojolo really isn’t for the faint-hearted, as proven by one sulking woman in a funny TikTok video
- The shows the wife moping in a parking lot after her husband lets go of her hand to steer the car
- The clip gained 616k views in one day, with ladies in the comments sharing their own dramatic relationship moments
A woman threw a full-on sulk after her husband let go of her hand for just a second because he needed to turn the car.
Boyfriend records moody girlfriend
The clip, posted by @chila_and_matevhu, shows the wife standing far away from the car in a parking lot, clearly pouting.
Meanwhile, her husband is recording the whole scene, and you can hear him saying, "Not this again!"
Couple's video spreads on TikTok
The sulking queen made sure her bae understood just how disappointed she was for interrupting their bonding moment.
The clip amassed over half a million views in a single day, with people all over Mzansi reacting to the over-the-top reaction.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi relates to the pettiness
It turns out, she’s not alone in her extreme reactions. The ladies in the comments section could totally relate and opened up about the stunts they've pulled.
See some comments below:
@palesalefoka203 asked:
"But why must she let go? Where is your third hand? 😡😡😡 You are lucky she didn't Uber home."
@_VanVundla stated:
"You are not alone my brother. 😂"
@BucciNyoka posted:
"I’m on the couch cause he fell asleep without cuddling me. 🥺"
@MercyMelenG wrote:
"I am currently sleeping on the floor until he apologises and ask me to come back. 😂😂"
@Rotondwa shared:
"Lol, not me watching this while angry that he took time to respond and I deleted the text I had sent. 😏"
@dumsilenkuna commented:
"If I do this he won’t even beg he will leave. 😭😭"
@Candyray83 suggested:
"Buy an automatic car and thank me later. 😂😂"
@Tlangie added:
"The actions are very valid. 🤣🤣🤣"
Scorned woman exacts revenge on boyfriend
Briefly News reported that a woman took revenge on her allegedly cheating boyfriend by vandalizing his home and capturing the act on TikTok.
The video shows the scorned girlfriend pouring bags of spices, rice, flour, and washing powder on the boyfriend's bed in retaliation. The woman's friend stood by and recorded the whole ordeal.
Source: Briefly News
Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za