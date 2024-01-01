A scorned woman exacted petty revenge on her cheating boyfriend in a dramatic TikTok video

The viral footage shows her pouring various household items such as spices on her boyfriend's bed

Netizens are disturbed by the clip and many are questioning the sensibility of her extreme actions

An angry woman went viral for destroying her cheating boyfriend's things. Image: @ngcukumanechalahamjks

Source: TikTok

A woman took revenge on her allegedly cheating boyfriend by vandalizing his home and capturing the act on TikTok.

Angry woman destroys boyfriend's property

The footage shows the scorned girlfriend pouring bags of spices, rice, flour, and washing powder on the boyfriend's bed in an act of retaliation. The woman's friend stood by and recorded the whole ordeal.

Video of furious girlfriend goes viral

The video posted by @ngcukumanechalahamjks on New Year's Eve has gained significant attention, amassing over 408,000 views.

The shocking display of rage has sparked intense discussions, particularly in the current climate of gender-based violence in the country.

Watch the video below:

Dealing with relationship issues

While some viewers found the video entertaining, others raised concerns about the appropriateness of her actions. They highlighted the importance of addressing relationship issues through healthier means.

@Mbekezeli said:

"Sis after that uzotholani nothing, sometimes school is very important sis."

@khethi posted:

"We need to learn ukuthi if umuntu engasakthanda just take your dignity and walk away."

@bongs asked:

"What did you gain vhele?"

@zoelicious commented:

"Ey kodwa, self-love and self-respect are important. If he's not treating you well leave him."

@lorrainemaeko mentioned:

"She is adding spice in a bedroom hawu."

@dess.smt noted:

"By that time her mother and siblings were hungry at home. Better to take everything home."

@phumyking stated:

"Is she okay upstairs? "

@qhawelamabhele suggested:

"Gents choose your women wisely."

Angry girlfriend destroys boyfriend’s shack with shovel

In another article, Briefly News reported that mjolo is not for the faint-hearted, and South Africans go to extreme lengths to warn fellow citizens to embark on that journey at their own risk. One lady lost her mind after an alleged lovers' tiff.

The angry woman tried to bring down the home built with corrugated iron sheets and even used her hands to pull it apart.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News