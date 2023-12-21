Big Brother Mzansi 's Themba had fans concerned after he claimed people want to see him dead

The reality TV personality shared a video battered, bruised, and bleeding through his wounds

Netizens were concerned for the BBM star's safety, while others speculated on what could have happened

Themba Broly posted a video after surviving an alleged hit, showing his bleeding wounds. Images: thembabroly

Source: Instagram

It's alleged that Themba Broly has hitmen after him after reportedly surviving an attack. The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant shared a video showing his bleeding wound, saying someone is attempting to have him killed.

Themba Broly claims hitmen are after him

Former Big Brother Mzansi star, Themba Broly raised concern among his supporters and netizens after he shared a video seemingly coming from being attacked.

A shirtless Broly lowers his trousers to show a large wound on his hip. To make matters worse, the reality TV star's caption suggests he has a hit out on him. All the while, paramedics tend to another man lying on a stretcher:

"They wanna see me dead."

According to Twitter (X) user, GreenstoneThe6, Themba's life was saved by one of his associates, u_dokotela, and thanked him for stepping in:

Much appreciation to this young warrior @u_dokotela for saving Themba's life when hitmen attempted to kill the people's hope and inspirer, @ThembaBroly.

May you recover, and let no haters stop you from loving Themba. You can't kill what God meant to never die!"

Mzansi weighs in on Themba Broly's attack

Netizens sent well-wishes to Themba and his associate, hoping they recover from their attack:

RealCaswell encouraged Themba:

"You'll be fine, my Ghost, God is always by your side and will never leave you in the hands of your enemies."

GreenstoneThe6 claimed:

"Witches tryna gun down my guy, it's no coincidence that somebody exposed her hate for Themba, and a few days passed, he got shot."

phlychic_nthabi said:

"They won't succeed, mfana!!! You're a child of grace."

Meanwhile, some netizens believe that Themba is suffering the consequences of allegedly doing his traditional healer ex, Mpho Wa Badimo, dirty.

Previously, Themba's supporters threatened to boycott his events after he and Mpho broke up.

Kim_Laura1 said:

"Funny how everyone knows about how powerful gifted people are when bad things happen to their exes, but they bash them daily."

Tondwani1 asked:

"Why would you expect to live happily ever after you ate a sangoma's money?"

Ori_RSA advised:

"Pay back MphoWabadimo, you will see how everything goes back to normal"

Themba Broly seemingly flaunts new bae

In an earlier report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Themba Broly's alleged new girlfriend in a TikTok video.

Netizens gave Themba a bombastic side-eye while claiming that the reality TV star is after women with money.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News