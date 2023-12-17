Themba Broly popped on TikTok timelines with a mysterious woman who's believed to be his new girlfriend

The video captivated fans and got tongues wagging about the BBMzansi star's colourful romantic life

The comment section is abuzz with fans expressing their surprise and some discussing Themba's choice of partners

Themba Broly and a mystery woman got tongues wagging on social media. Image: @thembabroly/Instagram and @ellenet.matodzi/TikTok

Former Big Brother Mzansi (BBM) housemate, Themba Broly, is a hot topic again. He was spotted in a TikTok video with his alleged new girlfriend.

Themba Broly and mystery woman trend

The footage shared by @ellnet.matodzi has sparked a flurry of reactions from fans who have been keenly following Themba's romantic journey.

Themba's lady looked camera ready gesturing to the lens and saying: "We're outside baby". The clip is gaining traction on the social media platform and currently has 346,000 views.

Themba and Mpho's breakup

This couple alert comes after his highly publicised breakup earlier this year, with the BBM winner and the mother of his child Mpho Wabadimo.

However, Themba has not confirmed that he is in a new relationship amid growing speculations.

Watch the video below:

Themba's love for money

Eagle-eyed fans have taken to the comments section, expressing their thoughts on Themba seemingly targeting women with money.

Read some of the comments below:

@Siza10122013 said:

"Angeke ivale mfana."

@moniccamahlangu56 posted:

"Imali inesono yaz."

@Nonkz commented:

"Themba iqola langempela. Lapho kunemali khona he is there."

@Daisy_Love asked:

"Kodwa Themba were did you find Angela from 90 days?"

@PhutiIrene24 stated:

"Mphowabadimo and his other baby mama must be laughing wherever they are. "

@Lilendlovu wrote:

"Bathong aboThemba seba busy nabo Dolly Parton."

@Margret added:

"Themba is unbelievable, yoh true definition of a player."

@_thembi posted:

"Themba ke money heist hle."

Themba Broly under fire for missing child's birth

In another article, Briefly News reported that Themba Broly is topping Twitter trends for all the wrong reasons. A tweep revealed the Themba: My Inked World star allegedly failed to be present when his ex-lover Mpho Wabadimo gave birth.

Paballo claimed Themba was gallivanting the streets of Mozambique with his friends while Mpho was delivering their baby.

