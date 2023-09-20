A TikTok video shows South African man posing for Google Maps camera car and makes it into Street View

Mzansi Netizens were amused by man's video and shared their own Street View experiences

Google Maps Street View captures 360-degree panoramic images of streets and sidewalks

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

One South African man did not pass out on the opportunity to appear on Google Maps street view images when a car fitted with cameras drove past his neighbourhood.

A man made it onto Google Maps Street View images. Image: @wat_biggie_has_to_say/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Man poses for Google Maps camera car

A video posted on TikTok by @wat_biggie_has_to_say shows the man quickly posing with a smile and a peace sign for the camera hanging over the fence of his home as the car approaches.

The video goes on to show how he appears in the images captured by the vehicle on the Google Maps app.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Google Maps images are captured in a variety of ways, including street view imagery which is captured by cars that are equipped with special cameras.

Street View cameras take 360-degree panoramic images of the streets and sidewalks that the car drives on. This imagery is then stitched together to create a seamless view of the world.

Watch the video below:

South Africans amused by the man's Google Maps snap

Many were amused by the man's video and responded with banter to the post. Others shared how they'd also been featured on the app.

Ntu2Go replied:

"And where the person that took the video before the Google maps car."

Jittdarko said:

"He really appears on Google Maps. I found him ‍♂️."

Pause⏸'Letso wrote:

"I also appear on Google Maps with my daughter rele ko magwenyeng."

user2150383807205 said:

"Ndine worry cause it once passed when I was coming back from school ke fisitse je letsatsi."

Emily Lilly wrote:

"How do you know when they are coming ?."

Siphesihle Zwelinjani commented:

"Why is the lady who was taking the video when the GPS car passed not visible in the Map ."

love replied:

"There’s a shot of my ex and I walking on Google Maps."

Google Maps to release feature that helps users to avoid speed traps

In another story, Briefly News reported that The South African reports that Google Maps will roll out a new feature - speed limit and speed camera data to their maps app.

This feature will be available in 40 countries, and South Africa is one of them.

This will put SA's built-in navigation in phones in line with most in-car navigation systems. Of course, the metro police won't be as chuffed with this new perk.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News