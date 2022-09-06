One lucky man has become Mzansi's latest multi-millionaire after winning a Lotto jackpot of over R86 million

The Cape Town street vendor played his winning ticket at Shoprite in Durbanville and was moved to pray upon hearing the news

The grateful husband and father looks forward to ‘relaxing’ and finally building a lovely home for his family

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Imagine hustling the bustling streets to make ends meet and one day striking the ultimate jackpot in the national lottery.

This is the reality of one lucky Cape Town man who became the latest South African multi-millionaire after winning Saturday’s estimated Lotto jackpot of over R86 million.

A Cape Town street vendor can finally look forward to building his family a house after winning the R86m lottery jackpot. Image: Ithuba

Source: UGC

According to National lottery operator Ithuba, the man played via the manual selection at Shoprite in Durbanville. He came forward to claim his winnings after realising his ticket had struck him gold.

Speaking to Ithuba the lucky man said:

“The first thing we did when I realised I had won, we prayed and thanked the Lord. Only my wife and children know that we have won.”

The player, who often plays lottery games twice a month said he felt compelled by a gut feeling to only play the Lotto this month. Lo and behold, he became an instant millionaire.

“All my life I have always dreamt of winning a big jackpot, and now I can build a house for my family,” the man said.

He gives motivational talks at local schools in his spare time and looks forward to relaxing from the stressful life he’d always known.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the multi-millionaire and said it was significant when winners can realise their dreams as a result of playing national lottery games.

South African social media users were overjoyed for the unnamed man and shared some of their reactions and congratulatory messages on Facebook.

Vasie Govender replied:

“Awesome enjoy your winnings.”

Dave LilDave Cohen said:

“Well done to him!! I hope he gets proper advice!! And no one screws him over!!”

Rodney Narayadu suggested:

“Relocate and play dom.”

Kyle Hans Brockmann responded:

“Good for him. Hope he'll buy that R40 million villa on the east beach on Clinton and play really loud amapiano music 24/7 with his shades on and a bottle of Hennessey at his side.”

Jason van Rensburg commented:

“Nobody wins in Eastern Cape. I wonder do these machines ever work.”

Ronald Noorman wrote:

“I am happy to hear that someone has won the money that really needs it.”

Powerball winner bags R126m, says she’s going to keep a low profile

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that a do-gooder has been confirmed the winner of the whopping R126m PowerBall jackpot from May 20.

This was confirmed by the National Lottery which revealed that the humble Florida, Johannesburg, resident is yet to process the reality of winning after claiming her winnings this week.

“I am yet to digest the news, I need time to re-evaluate the situation and apply my mind,” she said. TimesLive reported that she said she was still in complete disbelief.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News