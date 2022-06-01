An unnamed woman from Johannesburg has been confirmed the winner of the R126m PowerBall jackpot

It was revealed that the woman was still digesting the amazing news upon going to claim her winnings at Ithuba

She plans to keep a low profile and continue her spirit of giving by donating some of her winnings to charity

A do-gooder has been confirmed the winner of the whopping R126m PowerBall jackpot from May 20.

This was confirmed by the National Lottery which revealed that the humble Florida, Johannesburg, resident is yet to process the reality of winning after claiming her winnings this week.

“I am yet to digest the news, I need time to re-evaluate the situation and apply my mind,” she said.

TimesLive reported that she said she was still in complete disbelief.

“When I found out that I had won, I was in complete disbelief, and I felt elated. Reality is only sinking in now that I am here at the Ithuba offices,” she said.

It was reported that it was a fellow running partner who had mentioned to her that someone had won the R126m and that was what prompted her to check the ticket which she had kept in her purse.

When asked about plans her plans regarding her newfound fortune, the multimillionaire said wanted to keep a very low profile.

“We plan to keep a very low profile, with our feet on the ground. My partner and I are very conservative people, we are not splashy big spenders, so there will be no Ferraris,” she said.

“We have been looking for property for quite some time, so this will now help us to fast track the process, as our current living situation is not ideal.”

She also hopes to travel and donate some of her winnings to charity. She believes her spirit of “gratitude and giving” is what attracted her good fortune.

South African online users responded with their views on the woman’s humble approach to her new wealthy status on Facebook:

Mthandazo Mkhulise reacted:

“She must continue doing good deeds but I discourage her from giving to charities and NGOs, money landing in the hands of vultures. Yet they do fokol to the communities.”

Kardon Phala said:

“I suspect no one has won this money you are just trying to invite more people and rip them off.”

Aubrey Gwala commented:

“MC Hammer made $1 billion and he shared with the needy now he is broke, nobody is looking out for him now.”

Dennis Goqwana responded:”

“She must enjoy "Soft Life" a little bit.”

