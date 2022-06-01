The groove had a woman in a trance and someone decided to film her and share it on social media for everyone to see

A lady was besotted with the DJ and could not take her eyes off of him, bombs could have gone off and she wouldn’t have moved

Seeing the clip left many people with opinions as to why the woman was showing such dedication to the DJ

A woman was at the groove and could not help herself when she saw the DJ. A video was taken of her gushing over him and people have had a good chuckle on her behalf.

A lady could not take her eyes off of the DJ and people have found her obsession hilarious. Image: Facebook / SA Vibes

Facebook page SA Vibes shared the hilarious clip showing a woman in a total daze over the DJ. Gunshots could have gone off and the good sis would not have even flinched, LOL.

“What’s on her mind? ”

This love-struck Suzie had the people of Mzansi busting

Seeing the woman totally mesmerized by the DJ and the vibes clearly not being reciprocated had peeps dropping bombs in the comment section. Shame, it did not even look like the DJ had noticed this woman’s dedication to his set.

Take a look at some of the hilariously spicy comments:

Ingcumba SD pointed out:

“She's looking for attention but not getting it”

Demar Wrighteous got creative:

“She’s probably thinking of asking him for a lift home since she has no fare for a taxi.”

Kwazi Ngema was on the woman’s side:

“Poor girl is disappointed she's probably a Deep House Head and she looks like she can play better than the DJ.”

Lunga Manana had a good laugh:

“If "minding my own business" was a person... Shout-out to the DJ.”

